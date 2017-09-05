Twitter erupts over Melania Trump's dress in President Trump’s 'American' post

President Donald Trump and his wife are under fire after he took to Twitter on Monday to praise "American labor" and "American hands" for Labor Day while posting an image of the first lady wearing an Italian-made dress.

In celebration of the end of summer holiday, Trump tweeted the message reiterating his campaign "buy American, hire American" rhetoric.

“We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel,” he tweeted.“Happy #LaborDay!”





And in the photo, Melania Trump is pictured donning a colorful dress by Greek designer Mary Katrantzou, which was made in Italy with French materials, according to item description provided by Neiman Marcus.

The dress, which was originally listed for $2,255, has raised quite a few eyebrows on social media, drawing the ire of many on Twitter who feel Trump has been hypocritical for touting "American labor" by "American hands" while his family has been pictured wearing products made abroad.











