Twitter erupts after Ivanka Trump appears to misuse word 'otherwise' in sentence

The people of Twitter are teasing Ivanka Trump for her use of the word "otherwise."

The first daughter took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo of her holding her nephew, Eric "Luke" Trump, who was born on Sept. 11.

Accompanying the photo, however, was a caption that read: "Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day!"





The backlash was swift as ever on Twitter as users picked up on the strange inclusion of the word and jumped at the opportunity to point out the mistake to Trump, who has yet to remove the post.









Even all-around Twitter rockstar and fashion model Chrissy Teigen joined in on the fun.





And this photoshopped image, though unrelated to Trump's word misusage, was also a celebrated reaction to the post on Twitter.



