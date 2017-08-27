Twitter Doesn't Tire Of Knocking Conor McGregor's Stamina

Conor McGregor was game ― but man was he tired. Twitter weighed in on the Irishman’s technical knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Saturday, saying fatigue did him in.
Fight fans jabbed at McGregor afterward.
Live look at McGregor's current stamina. pic.twitter.com/bYne2StmNk— Clark W. Griswold (@StayClassy1979) August 27, 2017
McGregor is looking a bit fatigued (As am I). This is Floyd's time. That guy has insane endurance. pic.twitter.com/vdw2wg1NpX— Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolCSN) August 27, 2017
#MayweathervMcgregor— Chelie (@Chelie44) August 27, 2017
McGregor has no stamina.
May weather can take him! pic.twitter.com/JiDvveqj2V
Endurance wins score one for boxing #MayweathervMcgregorpic.twitter.com/QOqWLQBWlZ— John B (@n2unc) August 27, 2017
McGregor's gastank was the difference in the fight. If he had the endurance in him, he'd have really run that close.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 27, 2017
If McGregor could have maintained his stamina, he'd have KO'ed Mayweather. But Mayweather didn't start fighting till half the fight.— Macy Walker (@WalkerMacy) August 27, 2017
Idc what you guys say: #McGregor can box! He lost because of a lack of stamina.— Julius Hodge (@Follow24Hodge) August 27, 2017
Mc Gregor getting tired— Mohammad Hamza (@Hamza_Kazi) August 27, 2017
To all the people out there who thought Mc Gregor has stamina, boxing is a diff breed#MayweathervMcGregor
if McGregor had more stamina left he would have won, don't @ me— dante lee (@whoknowsdante) August 27, 2017
Shout out to McGregor.... Showtime had Mayweather winning by one round before the TKO. Fatigue is what killed him— Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) August 27, 2017
