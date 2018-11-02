Twitter Chokes As President 'Grabby Hands' Vows To Protect Women From Migrant Caravan

What do women want? President Donald Trump thinks he knows.

“Women want security,” Trump said about the caravan of migrants heading to the U.S. border with Mexico during a rambling press conference on Thursday. “Women don’t want them in our country. You look at what the women are looking for: They want to have security.”

He again proclaimed, without evidence, that the migrants were “tough people,” and warned that if they throw rocks at troops he’s sending to the border, “I say, consider it a rifle.”

Many on Twitter were less than thrilled that the man who boasted about grabbing women’s genitals whenever he pleased believes he knows what women want or what to do to make them feel secure. To date, more than 20 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

Besides the patronizing assumption that women need his protection, Trump’s message also echoed racist sentiments of America’s past that minorities were out to rape white women:

"The women want security." Trump speaking in focus group terms except out loud. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 1, 2018

thanks, president grabbyhands. — surfer joe (@surferjoe13) November 1, 2018

Trump, who openly bragged about committing sexual assault, is worried about women’s security? — Kristin Suzanne (@kschase13) November 1, 2018

Can't think of a human being on earth less qualified to determine what women want. — Floy März (@marzclaire) November 1, 2018

I'm pretty sure women don't want a p***y-grabber in the country. — Joe Fucillo (@Moxjoe) November 1, 2018

I’m more afraid of Trump and the gop than the caravan — Rochyroche (@Rochyroche1) November 1, 2018

Scaring the delicate wimminfolk. — nancy g. may (@strathglass7982) November 1, 2018

Security from trump. — Vote to end Trump Nov 6th (@Ned_Newhouse) November 1, 2018

Did anyone get a picture of Donald Trump’s note card reminding him that “The women want security”? How about, “The women don’t like children taken from their mothers and locked in dog cages”? — 𝐹𝓇𝑒𝒹𝑒𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓀 𝒟𝑜𝓊𝑔𝓁𝒶𝓈𝓈 (@AmazingDouglass) November 1, 2018

Women want him out of the country. — wazzucoug99 (@wazzucoug99) November 1, 2018

Straight out of the 1950’s. Mexicans please keep your hands off of white women. Straight racism! — PhillFoss (@phillfoss1) November 1, 2018

I can't speak 4 all women, but this one wants a non pussy grabber, non liar, non incompetent, non dictator puppet, non POS for POTUS! I'd like to b believed, to not have a sexual offender for SCOTUS! #BlueWave I'm ravaged by hurricane. If I can vote so can u! — Vera (@veesvision) November 1, 2018