Twitter Burns Joe Walsh For Claiming Charlie Hebdo Never Attacks Muslims

After the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo came out with an inflammatory cover suggesting the victims of the Houston floods were Nazi sympathizers, one right-wing talk show host came out guns-a-blazing.

Turns out, he was the one shot down.

Charlie Hebdo’s cover illustration shows Nazi saluters and Nazi flags sinking in water with the caption: “God Exists! He Drowned All The Neo-Nazis of Texas.”

When former congressman-turned-right-wing-talk show host Joe Walsh saw the picture, he immediately took to Twitter to gripe.

French rag Charlie Hebdo mocks Harvey victims as Neo Nazis



Charlie Hebdo makes fun of everyone but Muslims. Cowards https://t.co/VUnXuN1ARy?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2017

Charlie Hebdo’s cover may qualify as tasteless, inflammatory and inaccurate ― there’s no evidence that the death toll includes neo-Nazis, according to Newsweek ― but Walsh’s comments were equally as inaccurate.

You might remember (though Walsh obviously doesn’t) that in January 2015, terrorists killed a dozen people at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices because the publication printed satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Twitter was happy to point out his error.

(extreme Jimi Hendrix voice) Hey, Joe. Where you going with that foot in your mouth? https://t.co/gJbmIJSUMP?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Mr. Butter Chicken (@MrButterChicken) August 31, 2017

You know you can just Google this shit, right? Anyway, I'm sure you'll own up to it like you've taken responsibility for your past failures. — Darren (@percdiem) August 31, 2017

But we get it,Joe, non-intellectuals like you aren't very good at Twitter or the internet.Just good and scoring own goals & spamming crap. — Marcus A (@alocalbookshop) August 31, 2017

One Twitter user compared a previous tweet made by Walsh to his more current one.

Joe Walsh has trouble agreeing w/ himself



Is it because



A- He's a dishonest scumbag

B- He suffers from senile dementia



What do U think? pic.twitter.com/uaPAP67BMU — Fred Martin (@fred_connection) August 31, 2017

After Twitter helpfully reminded Walsh about Charlie Hebdo’s “insult everyone” policy, he backpedaled slightly.

Since the attack, Hebdo has pulled their punches. They're now afraid of Islam, but make fun of hurricane victims. The Muslim terrorists won. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2017

But in doing so, he stepped in it further, as Twitter once again pointed out to him.

This is flatly untrue. Here’s one from not even 2 weeks ago: https://t.co/dFvW8Teo9v?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — PlentyNuff (@PlentyNuff) August 31, 2017

Don´t talk about shit you know nothing about. This is LAST WEEKS cover. No punches pulled. pic.twitter.com/oC9TJy9K4x — Rikard Uddenberg (@uddenbergrikard) August 31, 2017

It's okay to swallow your pride and admit you were wrong. Be humble. This kind of bullshitting to cover a mistake fools no one. — Ben Grimes ★ (@softreeds) August 31, 2017

Despite Twitter’s best efforts, Walsh continues to stick to his guns.

Idiots who want to think I wasn't aware of the attack won't debate my point that Charlie Hebdo has gone more CNN on Islam since the attack. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2017