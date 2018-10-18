Twitter's Plea To 'Be Sweet When You Tweet' Quickly Flies Off The Rails

Twitter made a simple request on Wednesday, but many users of the social network were in no mood to play along.
The exchange started innocently enough when the company sent the following message:
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Twitter (@Twitter) October 17, 2018
Be sweet
when you Tweet
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
But given Twitter’s ongoing problems dealing with hate speech and threats, many users called them out:
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) October 17, 2018
Ban nazis
you dumbfucks
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Geraldine (@everywhereist) October 18, 2018
Someone
threatened my life
on your website
and you did nothing
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) October 17, 2018
Take reports of
coordinated attacks
on journos seriously
esp when evidence
is provided
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Dr Elizabeth Báthory 🧛♀️ (@EKSwitaj) October 18, 2018
You locked my disabled
cat's account but won't
ban Nazis.
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Powerful Mel Ankoly 🦈 (@Mel_Ankoly) October 18, 2018
Give some thoughts
to banning bots
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
Others used the post as an opportunity to crack some jokes:
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) October 17, 2018
PLEASE SHUT DOWN
TWITTER AT 10:30PM
SO PEOPLE
CAN SLEEP
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Jar Jar binks (@darthjarjarSith) October 17, 2018
What about the droid
attack on the wookies?
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Driekus Vierkant (@driekusvierkant) October 18, 2018
broccoli
stinks
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— 𝙳𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚕𝚘𝚙𝚎𝚛.𝚛𝚊𝚋𝚋𝚒𝚝 (@iGer) October 18, 2018
Taco Bell
are NOT real Tacos
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Richard Wilkinson (@mrrwilkinson) October 17, 2018
Covfefe
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— CSPI (@CSPI) October 17, 2018
EAT
MORE
VEGETABLES
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Dani (@Dani_Potter56) October 18, 2018
No
Thanks
I'm good
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Cthulhu for America (@cthulhu4america) October 18, 2018
Cthulhu will
devour us all
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (x_x) /
\ /
---
| | https://t.co/1SqgX5UPgr
