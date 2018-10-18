    Twitter's Plea To 'Be Sweet When You Tweet' Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Ed Mazza
    Twitter made a simple request on Wednesday, but many users of the social

    Twitter made a simple request on Wednesday, but many users of the social network were in no mood to play along. 

    The exchange started innocently enough when the company sent the following message:

    But given Twitter’s ongoing problems dealing with hate speech and threats, many users called them out:

     Others used the post as an opportunity to crack some jokes: 

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.