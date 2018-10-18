Twitter's Plea To 'Be Sweet When You Tweet' Quickly Flies Off The Rails

Twitter made a simple request on Wednesday, but many users of the social

Twitter made a simple request on Wednesday, but many users of the social network were in no mood to play along.

The exchange started innocently enough when the company sent the following message:

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Be sweet

when you Tweet

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Twitter (@Twitter) October 17, 2018

But given Twitter’s ongoing problems dealing with hate speech and threats, many users called them out:

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Ban nazis

you dumbfucks

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) October 17, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Someone

threatened my life

on your website

and you did nothing

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Geraldine (@everywhereist) October 18, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Take reports of

coordinated attacks

on journos seriously

esp when evidence

is provided

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) October 17, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

You locked my disabled

cat's account but won't

ban Nazis.

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Dr Elizabeth Báthory 🧛‍♀️ (@EKSwitaj) October 18, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Give some thoughts

to banning bots

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Powerful Mel Ankoly 🦈 (@Mel_Ankoly) October 18, 2018

Others used the post as an opportunity to crack some jokes:

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

PLEASE SHUT DOWN

TWITTER AT 10:30PM

SO PEOPLE

CAN SLEEP

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) October 17, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

What about the droid

attack on the wookies?

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Jar Jar binks (@darthjarjarSith) October 17, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

broccoli

stinks

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Driekus Vierkant (@driekusvierkant) October 18, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Taco Bell

are NOT real Tacos

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — 𝙳𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚕𝚘𝚙𝚎𝚛.𝚛𝚊𝚋𝚋𝚒𝚝 (@iGer) October 18, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Covfefe

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Richard Wilkinson (@mrrwilkinson) October 17, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

EAT

MORE

VEGETABLES

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — CSPI (@CSPI) October 17, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

No

Thanks

I'm good

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Dani (@Dani_Potter56) October 18, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Cthulhu will

devour us all

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (x_x) /

\ /

---

| | https://t.co/1SqgX5UPgr — Cthulhu for America (@cthulhu4america) October 18, 2018