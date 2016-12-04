Twitter account tracks elusive Hillary Clinton 'in the wild'

In the wake of her election loss to Donald Trump, we've seen Hillary Clinton on a hike, in a bookstore, and trying to buy some last-minute cranberry sauce. But now the "Hunt for Hill" just got a little easier thanks to a Twitter account cataloging Clinton's public appearances.

"HRC in The Wild" is collecting all your Hill-spots from around the vicinity of New York.

The woman in the sun glasses received more votes for president than any white male that has ever run for the office in our history. pic.twitter.com/lPpWWvb2LO — HRC In The Wild 🌲 (@HRCintheWild) November 29, 2016

wjc found someone else to take the photo #HRCintheWild - Chappaqua Station pic.twitter.com/Qpkl4tax9T — HRC In The Wild 🌲 (@HRCintheWild) December 4, 2016

There's also been some room for a little fun.

who did this pic.twitter.com/wsznpzATWm — HRC In The Wild 🌲 (@HRCintheWild) December 4, 2016

while we don't believe this to be authentic, thank you for passing along. pic.twitter.com/cLsl9QOP2K — HRC In The Wild 🌲 (@HRCintheWild) November 29, 2016

And some nice #ThrowbackThursday posts.

The account is the product of long-time Clinton aide Adam Parkhomenko, who took inspiration from the viral photos. In an email to Mashable, Parkhomenko said, "I was inspired by a supporter of hers, after I posted a photo of her, who asked if there could be an account that tracked all the photos. Hillary put a smile on her supporters faces when the first photo came out."

I need to start a map. https://t.co/0Q4cUnyOdw — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 24, 2016

"She showed that she did what she has always told all of us to do: when you get knocked down get right back up," Parkhomenko added.

The account has snapped up nearly 15,000 followers in its first few weeks of existence, a testament to how much Clinton supporters have enjoyed and found solace in the photos.

"After a devastating loss it's been incredible to receive notes from supporters of Hillary's who said this is exactly what they needed," Parkhomenko said.

As for the future of the account, Parkhomenko is open: "Where it goes from here? I guess that's the fun part. Waiting to see what gets sent to the inbox or what fun things supporters come up with."

But, to answer the most important question — has Clinton herself seen the account? — Parkhomenko can only cryptically offer, "She's elusive. We haven't been able to track her down for comment ..."

