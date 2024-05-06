Twinsburg City Schools closed Monday after lightning strike

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The Twinsburg City School District will be closed on Monday after a lightning strike crashed its servers.

In a notice posted to the district website, school officials say the lightning strike affected power lines at the high school.

“Although our staff, as well as the electricians, have been troubleshooting all day, the necessary repairs cannot begin until tomorrow,” the notice said, in part. “Unfortunately, this is a day-to-day situation based upon the availability of the parts that are needed for the repair.”

The message goes on to say that the district’s internet servers are housed in the high school, meaning all buildings in the district, including the board of education office, are impacted.

The district’s internet, phones, fire alarms, suppression systems and HVAC all rely on the servers, according to school officials.

All buildings in the district will be closed Monday.

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center students will report normally and the district will still provide transportation to and from the career center.

“Twinsburg High School seniors who are currently participating in Senior Experience should still plan to go to their job site as previously scheduled,” the notice said. “Private and parochial school transportation will also be provided tomorrow.”

High school students who are supposed to take an AP exam on Monday will do so as scheduled at the SS Cosmas & Damian School.

You can read the full statement from the school district here.

