Twinkie the dog, suspected of being dognapped, is returned to her family, police say

Some good news for animal lovers was reported by the Daytona Beach Police on Friday. It turns out that news reports that Twinkie had been dognapped were greatly exaggerated.

The woman caught on video making off with the beloved family pet was actually a good Samaritan who took Twinkie to the vet and provided shelter until she could be returned to her owners.

Twinkie the dog wasn't kidnapped after all and is back home with her family.

The whole ordeal began Wednesday while Wilfred McCray and his family were on vacation in Arizona. McCray saw a woman on his Daytona Beach home's ring camera stealing the family dog from his property. Or so he thought.

Daytona Beach police said Twinkie, a Chihuahua-Greyhound mix, was taken from the Sand Trap Court home around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Twinkie got out of the yard and a woman, wearing a reflective vest that said "Inspector" on it, was seen on camera running after the dog, ultimately nabbing it.

Police reported Friday that Twinkie had been returned and was very glad to be back home with her family.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Suspected Daytona Beach dognapping victim is returned to her family