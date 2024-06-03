Twin Cities woman dies after falling off her paddleboard on northwest Wisconsin lake, officials say

A Twin Cities woman fell off her paddleboard on a northwest Wisconsin lake and died, according to officials.

The incident occurred midafternoon Friday on Crooked Lake near Siren, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office identified the woman as Jessica M. Lindberg, 35, of Prior Lake.

A boy alerted emergency dispatch to the woman being in distress in the water and said he was unable to help her, the sheriff's office said.

A bystander with a kayak and a rescuer from the Siren Fire Department brought the woman to shore, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency personnel pronounced her dead soon afterward.