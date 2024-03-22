Twin Cities sees first measurable snow in a month. There's more on the way.

As snowstorms go, the one that passed through the metro and central part of the state overnight was pretty tame by Minnesota standards, dropping a just a few inches as of Friday morning.

It's the storm coming behind it that will pack a punch.

Mainline roads on Friday morning were littered with spin-outs even as Minnesota Department of Transportation plows fanned out across the area to clear away the first measurable snowfall in the Twin Cities since Feb. 27 when a tenth of an inch fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

A multi-vehicle crash blocked lanes on westbound I-494 at France Avenue in Bloomington.

"There will be slick spots," said agency spokeswoman Anne Meyer. "Folks should take their time. Do your part as a driver: slow down, stay back and give yourself room to maneuver if you need to."

By 6 a.m., the State Patrol had responded to calls about several motorists who had landed in ditches. At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, most flights were taking off and landing on time, but three outbound flights had been canceled and five delayed.

Snow totals were slowly coming in Friday morning. Among those included 3.5 inches in the northeast suburb of Hugo, the National Weather Service said.

The metro's largest snowfall of the season happened on Valentine's Day when 6.9 inches of snow whitened the landscape. That accumulation is almost sure to slip to second place after a blockbuster storm sweeps through this weekend. A winter storm watch is in effect for Sunday and Monday for nearly all of Minnesota with "high confidence" of six to 12 inches likely, the Weather Service said.

"We could easily see amounts in the double digits," the Weather Service said.