Twin Cities man admits to robbing five metro gas stations with airsoft gun

A Twin Cities man has admitted in federal court to robbing five metro-area gas stations last summer with a Glock-replica airsoft gun.

Mohamed Zaki Mohamed Elsayed, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to interference with commerce by robbery in connection with the stick-ups at Speedway stores in Eagan, Roseville, Mounds View, New Brighton and Fridley between late June and mid-July last year.

Elsayed waited in a getaway car while an accomplice robbed the Mounds View store of $354 with what appeared to be a semiautomatic pistol. Elsayed carried out the four others — making off with $2,240 — while wearing a mask and flashing a “real-looking semiautomatic pistol,” court documents say.

Elsayed admitted the airsoft gun law enforcement found in his home was used in each of the robberies, a plea agreement says. He faces between 51 and 63 months in prison at sentencing, which has not yet not been scheduled.

