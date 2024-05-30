Twin Cities man admits to robbing five metro gas stations with airsoft gun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A Twin Cities man has admitted in federal court to robbing five metro-area gas stations last summer with a Glock-replica airsoft gun.
Mohamed Zaki Mohamed Elsayed, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to interference with commerce by robbery in connection with the stick-ups at Speedway stores in Eagan, Roseville, Mounds View, New Brighton and Fridley between late June and mid-July last year.
Elsayed waited in a getaway car while an accomplice robbed the Mounds View store of $354 with what appeared to be a semiautomatic pistol. Elsayed carried out the four others — making off with $2,240 — while wearing a mask and flashing a “real-looking semiautomatic pistol,” court documents say.
Elsayed admitted the airsoft gun law enforcement found in his home was used in each of the robberies, a plea agreement says. He faces between 51 and 63 months in prison at sentencing, which has not yet not been scheduled.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Shooting in St. Paul’s North End critically injures man
Crime & Public Safety | Suspect charged with beating 81-year-old man in restroom of Duluth supermarket
Crime & Public Safety | Minnesota man sentenced for soliciting minor to have sex with dog
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul man charged after toddler son shoots himself in wrist
Crime & Public Safety | Part of Stillwater prison remains on lockdown following weekend attack on corrections officers