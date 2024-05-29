Twin brother of Augusta County sheriff indicted on felony charges

STAUNTON — The twin brother of Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith was indicted Tuesday on four felony charges after he allegedly stole the sheriff’s semi-truck a day after Christmas and reportedly rammed a deputy’s vehicle while being pursued.

The Augusta County grand jury indicted Ronald W. Smith, 41, of Churchville, on two charges of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, along with single felony charges of destruction of property and eluding. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to court records.

Ronald Smith initially faced two charges of attempted murder until the charges were amended to attempted malicious wounding last week in general district court.

The sheriff’s office reported that on Dec. 26, Sheriff Smith called his office and requested assistance with getting a stolen vehicle stopped, and said his brother was behind the wheel of a 2000 International semi with a goose-neck trailer attached.

After Ronald Smith allegedly refused to pull over for authorities, a pursuit continued on several county roads. Tire deflation devices were utilized, but the suspect reportedly kept driving.

The pursuit continued through Verona to Fort Defiance Road and into the parking lot of S. Gordon Stewart Middle School in Fort Defiance. Ronald Smith then drove into the parking lot of nearby Clymore Elementary School, where he allegedly rammed a deputy’s vehicle and reportedly attempted to pin a second deputy’s vehicle between the stolen truck and trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tire deflation devices were again used to disable the truck in the parking lot, and Ronald Smith was arrested.

He remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona, where he is being held without bond.

A special prosecutor, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania, is handling the case, court files show.

Ronald Smith has previous convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, grand larceny, forgery, and driving with a revoked license, according to online court records.

“As your sheriff, I am not exempt from family issues and addiction problems," Sheriff Smith said after the arrest of his brother.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader.

