Twin Blends remembers Andrews Grocery Store

A lot of folks remember Andrews Grocery Store that used to sit on St. Vincent Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Here are a few pictures that we found of it at the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS. Our cousins Roy, Deidra Dixon and Teri Dixon Mays’s mom and dad, Buddy and Margaret Dixon, had a tab there. We thought it was so cool that we didn't have to pay for stuff and that all we had to do was put it on their tab.

Charles Andrews in file photos of Andrews Grocery Store that used to sit on St. Vincent in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Betty Andrews Osborn shared a painting of the original two-story Andrews Grocery store.

In a 1991 Shreveport Times article, Charles Andrews talked about the reasons he was changing the old-fashioned grocery store to a more modern convenient store.

“Neighborhoods and lifestyles have changed too much for the old-fashioned neighborhood grocery to stay in business," he said. "More people have cars and do their shopping at big supermarkets. More woman work and want convenient food. And boarded-up houses in neighborhoods everywhere mean a smaller customer base."

