911 call: Mom tried to resuscitate unresponsive twin babies

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) — The mother of twin baby girls who were found dead in an apartment can be heard screaming on a 911 call that they "are not breathing and both are purple."

The woman called for help Wednesday morning from a unit at a Lindenwold apartment complex. Her initial comments could not be understood, but she soon sobbingly told a dispatcher that her 7-month-old girls were in their cribs and unresponsive.

The dispatcher then told her how to perform CPR on the children, and she tried to revive them, but they remained unresponsive. Police arrived moments later, and the roughly six-minute call soon ended.

Camden County prosecutors say the cause and manner of death remain under investigation. The names of the children and their parents have not been released.

Neighbor Ebony Bell told Cherry Hill's Courier-Post newspaper the children's mother left the home appearing distraught and their grandmother was kept from entering. She says officials then carried out two black bags.

Investigators later carried large paper bags out of the apartment.

Tasia Mayweather, whose husband is a friend of the girls' father, told the newspaper he was "torn up" over his children's deaths.

"He was so excited to be a father, and now for this to happen," she said

Mayweather said the father called her and her husband Wednesday morning and asked them for a ride to the apartment complex. But the girls had died by the time they arrived.

Mayweather said she didn't know the infants' mother but had seen them all Monday and "everyone seemed fine, healthy, no sickness."