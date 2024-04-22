Twin 6-Week-Old Babies Were Found Dead in Their Cribs Last October. Why Were Their Parents Just Charged?

Angelina Belinda Calderon, 21, and Fernando Vega, 21, are both charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury

Houston Police Angelina Belinda Calderon and Fernando Vega

Six months after twin babies were found dead inside a Houston, Texas, home, charges have been filed against their parents.

The suspects, Angelina Belinda Calderon, 21, and Fernando Vega, 21, are both charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury, according to a press release shared by the Houston Police Department on April 20.

Police said the couple’s six-week-old twin daughters were found unresponsive — and later pronounced dead — inside their family’s home on Oct. 4, 2023.

According to unspecified court documents obtained by KHOU 11, Vega left the babies in his grandmother’s care to take Calderon to work that morning. When he returned home, he claimed he found the girls unresponsive and called Calderon saying, "They are not waking up. They're not doing nothing.” Vega then reportedly called 911.

The court documents reportedly state that Vega told police that he and another family member had attempted CPR while waiting for authorities to arrive. The babies were pronounced dead shortly after.

At the time, authorities found no signs of trauma but police recently announced that an autopsy showed the infants suffered traumatic injuries.

“An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the infants suffered blunt force trauma,” the press release states.

According to KHOU 11, the autopsy found one of the girls had multiple fractures, including to the left femur, ribs and clavicle. Some of these fractures were new and others were potentially weeks old. The other baby had similar injuries along with a head fracture.

According to the documents, which were also obtained by ABC 13, both babies were additionally malnourished and dehydrated. The documents reportedly state that authorities found that the babies had not received medical check-ups since being released from the hospital following their births.

Calderdon allegedly told police the babies had been sick but they did not seek medical care. Additionally, Vega said in an interview with investigators that the girls were "fussy" throughout the night so he placed them in a bassinet where they had fallen asleep, according to ABC 13.

Police said in the release that Calderon and Vega were arrested on April 19. It’s unclear if they have entered plea or retained attorneys.

