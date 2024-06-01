Twenty years ago, U.S. assault weapons ban expired. Now we are tormented by gun violence

Author's note: A friendship that began more than 30 years ago was the impetus for “Shani’s Song,” my column about the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech University. First published when this tragedy occurred, that original column plus Shani’s response to it being reprinted in my new book, Flaming Moderate (2024) can be viewed at flamingmoderatebook.com.

I was motivated to put my thoughts in writing recently as residents of Nashville were collectively mourning the first anniversary of the heartbreaking Covenant School shooting.

It reminded me of how I felt 17 years ago when I had little more than a tangential connection to the mass shooting at Virginia Tech University.

Spurred by friend and former employee Shani McNamara, a Virginia Tech grad who wrote seeking prayers for her fellow Hokies, I penned “Shani’s Song.” Lamenting the “Shanis” who had been murdered, I could only try to imagine the pain felt by the parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and friends of the victims.

The future, anticipated joys of their lives were ripped pointlessly away, not to mention the students who witnessed, first-hand, the murders of their classmates and educators. As Nashville was grieving, and while a determined group of Covenant mothers et al. were futilely pleading Tennessee legislators for additional gun controls, another mournful anniversary was looming: that of Columbine (like Uvalde and Parkland, one word now sufficiently invokes other similar occurrences).

These senseless tragedies, impacting thousands of lives, continue to sweep the nation, creating new waves of unending, unimaginable pain.

Shani McNamara Bohlin

Two days that “live in infamy” in American history are the terrorist attack on 9/11 and the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.

Perhaps Sept. 13 is a date that should join these two infamous days? Sadly, Sept. 13, 2024 will mark two decades since the expiration of the law banning sales of assault weapons. Following that 10-year ban, the National Rifle Association debuted one of the most relentless lobbying strategies in the history of the United States.

The reprehensible, pampered zealots leading the NRA’s efforts put more political fear in a majority of the nation’s lawmakers than the physical fear that could be unleashed by the firing of the 16 million AK-15s sold in the U.S.

Might 9/13 become a rallying date for those of us who sincerely want to “do something”? Not sure, but, I do know that following our solemn acknowledgement of the 9-11 terrorist attack that changed the world, we could direct our focus toward 9/13 — the day when our resident “Second Amendment terrorists” were officially unleashed to fight any push toward reasonable gun reform.

Let's rally survivors and all citizens to stop the bloodshed

Would this symbolic action possibly curtail the parade of homicides and provide a scintilla of relief for those whose pain can never be assuaged? Maybe pause for a moment at the 13th hour (1:00 p.m.) and send a wish for comfort and relief?

Perhaps the millions of survivors, fellow sufferers, and supporters could take another moment to feel the rage and alert the smug politicians on the NRA’s protected lists, that our “list” is growing as well.

I hope we can use 9/13 as a rallying point around which all sufferers of sad anniversaries can unite.

I know there’s at least one Hokie and one Tennessee Volunteer who are both praying that hope will prevail.

Bo Roberts

Bo Roberts is a Nashville marketing consultant and author. His second book is "Flaming Moderate," flamingmoderatebook.com.

