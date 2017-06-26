Twenty-two million Americans would lose health coverage under Senate bill: CBO

Protestors gather during a demonstration against the Republican repeal of the Affordable Care Act, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

By comparison, the CBO had earlier estimated that similar legislation passed by the House of Representatives would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026.

In an analysis of the Senate draft, the CBO said the number of Americans who would be uninsured by 2026 under the Senate bill would be 49 million. That compares with its estimate of 51 million under the House bill and 28 million under current law.

