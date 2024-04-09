Twelve Mile gathers together for solar eclipse viewing party

Apr. 8—Nearly 60 Twelve Mile residents came to Plank Hill Park Monday afternoon to witness the solar eclipse.

"It's like it's bed time," one child exclaimed as darkness began to fill the park near 3 p.m.

Millions of people experienced a total eclipse on Monday.

While Cass County was just outside the line of totality, the effects of the near-total eclipse were easy to see.

The skies were back to normal at about 4:30 p.m.

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse that will be visible in Indiana won't occur until 2099.

People of all ages were on hand, sitting in the baseball stands, playing with children at the playground or watching from the flatbed of their trucks.

Ava Sylbain, an 18-year-old Caston student, came up with the idea for the eclipse watch party and planned the event for the Twelve Mile Lion's Club.

"We started out with a movie night at the park and then when I saw this event was coming up I thought it would be a great way to bring (the community) back together again," she said.

Sylbain said it took a couple of months to pull the event together.

Those in attendance were able to pick up viewing glasses and buy snacks at the refreshment stand.

Syler Rosalez, a Caston sophomore, called the event unique.

"It was something I wanted to experience and be a part of," she said.

Edison Byrum, also a Caston student, said the school gave the students day off to watch the eclipse.

"It was pretty neat," the senior said. "I saw it get darker and it was getting colder while I was outside mowing and then I came here to the watch party. It was a different experience."

Byrum was heading home to write a poem about the eclipse for his English class.

Leslie Brambila was excited to be able to witness the eclipse alongside her children. She had been preparing them for the moment, she said.

"I love looking up at the stars at night," she said. "When we moved to Twelve Mile, I asked the person selling us the house if we could still see the stars. To be able to witness this meant the world and especially to have my kids witness it. That was amazing."

Brambila said she thought it was neat that so many within the community came together to see the eclipse.

"Nowadays, I feel like it's kind of harder to get everyone to come together for things like this," Sylbain said. "Trying to make (the event special) for all ages to come together, it's really meaningful."

Sylbain hopes to bring the Twelve Mile community together again in the future by planning more events. She said the best way to stay up-to-date on local activities is by following facebook.com/twelvemile500.