    Tweeters Roast 'Failing' Ivanka Trump Over Soon-To-Be Shuttered Fashion Brand

    Lee Moran
    Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump's decision to shut down her namesake

    Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s decision to shut down her namesake fashion brand has become a hot Twitter meme.

    President Donald Trump’s daughter revealed Tuesday she was dissolving the business to focus on the work she does for her father’s administration.

    “After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here,” said Trump in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

    Unsurprisingly, tweeters went into overdrive at the news:

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.