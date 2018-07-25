Tweeters Roast 'Failing' Ivanka Trump Over Soon-To-Be Shuttered Fashion Brand

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump's decision to shut down her namesake

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s decision to shut down her namesake fashion brand has become a hot Twitter meme.

President Donald Trump’s daughter revealed Tuesday she was dissolving the business to focus on the work she does for her father’s administration.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. ️ ITHQ pic.twitter.com/58JCMmrNLv — Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) July 24, 2018

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here,” said Trump in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Unsurprisingly, tweeters went into overdrive at the news:

Ivanka Trump announced she was quitting fashion ‘to pursue a career in public policy.’ Yes, she’s already written her graduate thesis summing up everything she knows about public policy, entitled pic.twitter.com/5t8PV9JJUy — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 25, 2018

RIP Ivanka's fashion brand. I always saw a reflection of my younger self in those clothes, as I too spent a lot of time rejected and untouched, in a suburban T.J. Maxx. — Cara Weinberger (@caraweinberger) July 24, 2018

Sad day for women’s fashion. Now who will fill the yacht-to-baby-shower-to-estate-signing-to-occupation-hunger-games fashion void? #IvankaTrump — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump is shutting down her failed fashion line so that she can devote more time telling American companies how to run their businesses. pic.twitter.com/FXhiLeP4UH — Michael ️ (@michaelschweitz) July 25, 2018

ivanka trump’s clothing line had the most indelible impact on me personally, specifically how i would find her stuff at the bay on crazy markdowns and think “this could be cute and hey, it’s cheap” and then i’d look at the label inside and scream and scream and scream and scream — Scaachi (@Scaachi) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand lasted about 256 scaramuccis. — Charlotte Clymer️‍ (@cmclymer) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump shuts down her fashion line to concentrate on pretending to do other work. pic.twitter.com/Be0u4RxaFS — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) July 24, 2018

A crushing blow to the 90% Off Final Clearance Rack at TJ Maxx https://t.co/Q5GopEvPI8 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump is immediately shutting down her fashion line so a moment of silence please for all those Chinese jobs lost. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 24, 2018

The Truth is Ivanka Trump HAD to shut down her "fashion brand" because nobody wanted it. Marshall's and TJ Maxx can't give the stuff away for free. pic.twitter.com/S4kpQiHl9k — Trent Britain Jéter (@IamTrentJeter) July 25, 2018

Will Ivanka Trump Fashion be buried next to Trump Steaks or Trump Mortgages in the family plot? — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 24, 2018

When Jared Kushner is done bringing peace to the Middle East and solving the opioid crisis, maybe he can fix Ivanka Trump’s brand. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 24, 2018

When they go low, we go high - c’mon everyone, let’s get a GoFundMe going to save Ivanka‘s clothing line — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s fashion company shutting down immediately after failing to secure lucrative contract clothing incarcerated babies. — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump Fashion "Limpire" pic.twitter.com/RzCHLjGzLd — Moscow Agent Governing America (@EvoChandaar) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump's fashion brand may be over but never forget her timeless fashion advice: Pair sleek, classic nepotism with blind adherence to a maniac and spritz with the vague, insulting guise of female empowerment. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 24, 2018

Some of my favorite items from the Ivanka Trump fashion range. Devastated : ( pic.twitter.com/v1McfqBx2I — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 24, 2018