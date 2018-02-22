    Tweeters Rip 'Zombie' Donald Trump Over 'Listening Session' Cheat Sheet

    Lee Moran
    Tweeters were incredulous after President Donald Trump showed up on Wednesday to a “listening session” with Florida school shooting survivors carrying a note that essentially reminded him to show empathy.

    “I hear you,” was number five on the cheat sheet that Trump clutched in his hands:

    (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

    It’s unclear whether Trump or one of his White House aides wrote the list. But the image did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where folks were quick to criticize the president for needing the reminder at all:

