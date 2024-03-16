TVCCA's Groton childhood center proposal gets $2 million boost

Mar. 15—GROTON — A proposal for an expanded early childhood center in Groton got a boost this week with the announcement of $2 million in state funding.

Legislators said that $2 million for Thames Valley Council for Community Action, Inc.'s early childhood center was approved during this week's meeting of the Community Investment Fund 2030, which helps "economic development in historically underserved communities across the state." The State Bond Commission will need to grant final approval.

TVCCA Chief Executive Officer Joshua Kelly said TVCCA has been working hard to improve and expand its capacity at its center in Groton.

In August, the town's Planning and Zoning Commission approved TVCCA's plans to tear down two of its three buildings on Central Avenue and build a new 23,000-square-foot facility that will nearly double the number of child care spots to 150.

Kelly said $2 million in funding marks a tremendous step forward in the project.

"We know it's not the step needed to cross the finish line but every step along the way is an important one, and we're very grateful to the state legislators and those within the state government that have helped us get to this point," he said.

TVCCA, which said the timeline for the project depends on the funding, also has obtained $3 million in federal funding through U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, towards the project's $16 million estimated cost, Kelly said.

Kelly said TVCCA is seeking the remainder of the funding while a proposed state bill, raised by a group of southeastern Connecticut legislators, would bond up to $13 million.

State Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, said by phone that the $2 million in CIF funding will help with planning the project, and the exact bond cost request will be determined once the plans to build the center are ready.

"Every parent must grapple with the scarcity of childcare, and the expansion of the Groton Early Childhood Education Center will provide some much-needed relief for our caretakers," Conley said in a statement. "The TVCCA is one of the leading organizations for helping those most in need in our community, and I'm certain this influx of funds will be used wisely to address this critical issue."

In a news release, State Rep. Aundré Bumgardner, D-Groton, cited that Beth Bye, commissioner of the state's Office of Early Childhood, has said eastern Connecticut is a "childcare desert." Bumgardner's news release said this means "local childcare capacity falls far short of the region's needs."

"As the region continues to attract young professionals employed at Electric Boat or at our area hospitals, so too will the demands for childcare grow," Bumgardner said in a statement. "For parents to engage in the local economy and join the workforce, consistent childcare must be accessible for all working families in Groton and throughout Southeastern Connecticut."

