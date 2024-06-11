TVA wants a pipeline for future Kingston gas plant. A federal agency wants your thoughts

The federal agency charged with approving natural gas pipelines wants feedback from the public on a proposed pipeline that would fuel the Tennessee Valley Authority's future Kingston gas plant.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, especially wants to hear from landowners in the eight counties across which the 122-mile Ridgeline Expansion Project would stretch: Fentress, Jackson, Morgan, Overton, Putnam, Roane, Smith and Trousdale.

FERC will host three public comment sessions in Kingston, Cookeville and Hartsville that are open for anyone to attend. Comments will help the agency move from its draft environmental impact statement, released May 24, to its final decision.

TVA will replace its Kingston coal plant in Roane County with a 1,500-megawatt natural gas plant by 2027, the federal utility announced in an April 2 final decision by CEO Jeff Lyash.

Since 2021, the utility has been partnering with East Tennessee Natural Gas and its parent company, Enbridge, on a pipeline that would pull natural gas from several producers to Kingston. East Tennessee Natural Gas plans to start building the pipeline in September 2025 and to begin service on Nov. 1, 2026, according to the impact statement.

TVA signed an agreement with Enbridge in 2021, which required a substantial investment from the utility, but did not bind them to the project, TVA COO Don Moul told Knox News in March.

The pipeline, 30 inches in diameter, must get approval from FERC and other federal and state agencies before construction can begin. It would run parallel to an existing East Tennessee Natural Gas pipeline and would connect in Trousdale County to the Texas Eastern Natural Gas pipeline, another Enbridge company.

In its draft environmental impact statement, FERC concluded the pipeline would have "limited adverse environmental effects" that could be mitigated or reduced through its recommendations. Around 140 feet of stream and 0.56 acres of wetlands would be permanently impacted by the pipeline construction, the agency said.

Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices have opposed the pipeline, saying TVA ignored concerns from affected communities and the Environmental Protection Agency, which called the utility's environmental impact statement on the Kingston gas plant "inadequate."

The Kingston plant site is environmentally controversial since a massive coal ash spill in 2008 changed national environmental standards and led to a dangerous cleanup. Hundreds of sick workers and their families reached a confidential settlement with TVA's cleanup contractor, Jacobs Solutions, last year.

Many say their loved ones died as a result of haphazard cleanup of the potentially toxic waste.

Federal agency to host Tennessee public meetings on pipeline

FERC will hold three public comment sessions in East and Middle Tennessee this week:

June 11: 6-8 p.m. EST at Kingston Community Center in Kingston

June 12: 6-8 p.m. CDT at Cookeville High School in Cookeville

June 13: 6-8 p.m. CDT at Trousdale Community Center in Hartsville.

At the meetings, commenters will be handed numbers by FERC staff. One by one, individuals will make verbal comments to a court reporter with an agency staff member or representative present.

The agency will make no formal presentation. Members of the public can arrive any time after 6 p.m., though the meetings may wrap up by 7:30 p.m. depending on the number of commenters.

Anyone is invited to comment, and all comments are reviewed by the agency.

Those with special concerns may go one step further by becoming an intervenor, which allows a member of the public to be a participant in proceedings and gives them the right to seek relief of final agency actions.

East Tennessee Natural Gas held open houses in the pipeline area in June 2022, and FERC staff held three public scoping sessions to get in-person comments in October 2022.

Other ways to comment on Tennessee pipeline

If you cannot attend any of the June 11-13 public meetings, FERC provides other ways to submit comments. The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m. July 15.

You can submit a comment online through FERC's eComment webpage. This method is for brief, text-only comments, the agency says.

You can submit a comment online through FERC's eFiling feature, which allows you to attach files to your comment. If you are a new user, you must register through the eRegister page.

You can mail a paper copy of your comments to FERC and include the docket number (CP23-516, for the pipeline expansion project). You can find the correct address to mail comments to in FERC's notice on the draft environmental impact statement.

