TVA offering $50 rebate for HVAC system inspection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will offer homeowners a $50 rebate to have their HVAC system inspected ahead of the summer season.

Having an HVAC inspection will prolong the life of the unit and can save homeowners on their energy bill, the TVA said in a release Wednesday.

For those needing to replace their unit, the TVA will offer rebates of up to $1,500 on qualifying equipment.

Copperhead Road Music Fest, Wetlands opening, K-9 fundraiser and more | Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

“Anyone who is looking to make energy efficiency upgrades and save money on their power bills should take advantage of TVA’s rebate program,” the TVA said in the release. “Combining rebated upgrades can save households up to 50 percent a year on their energy bills.”

Prices for an annual tune-up and inspection range from $49-$150, depending on the location and company, the TVA said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.