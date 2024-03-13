TV star shows children 'the magic' of farm life

Children at Seal Primary School have a farm lesson once a week

Author Nicola Baker is encouraging children to get involved in the “magic” of living on a farm.

She will visit pupils at Seal Primary School, in Sevenoaks, to see how pupils benefit from weekly "farm lessons".

Baker lives on a small-holding with her husband, TV presenter Matt Baker, and stars in Channel 4’s Our Farm in the Dales.

She says it is “important to connect young people with nature" and hopes to inspire them with her new children's book.

“Hopefully children get a little flavour of what it’s like to be on a farm," she said.

Baker said that a growing number of schools now have connections with farms.

Liz Mitchell, head teacher at Seal Primary School, says pupils' wellbeing has “increased tenfold" since it set up an on-site farm in 2021.

“It’s had such an amazing impact. Children who may have separation anxiety are now enthused to come into school," she said.

Baker's debut book, Finding Hope – A Whistledown Farm Adventure, is about a 10-year-old girl named Ava who moves to the countryside from her home in the city.

