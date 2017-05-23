TV Personalities Get Emotional as They React to Manchester Terror Bombing

As the world comes to grips with the terror bombing in Manchester, England, extraordinary moments of pure drama were being played out on live TV.

Kathie Lee Gifford was brought to tears on the Today show Tuesday morning.

"Any death is sad but there are children to be confirmed among the dead and there are many people missing," Gifford said.

CNN host Fareed Zakaria spoke movingly about the impact of the attack on his own life.

"At first, one has to react as a human being and in my case, as a father of two girls — a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old. Both of whom are great Ariana Grande fans. My 9-year-old has a great big poster of Ariana Grande above her bed and has often asked if she could go to an Ariana Grande concert. So, I can so easily imagine myself as one of those parents,” he said.

On Fox News, Geraldo Rivera said he could relate to parents waiting to pick up their little girls at a concert.

"The feeling that a parent has when they don’t know the fate of their child in these public venues that are under attack by vicious terrorists is indescribable, it is something I will never forget. I pity those parents now, those that don’t know what is happening to their youngsters,” he said.

Susanna Reid, the popular co-host of Good Morning Britain, broke down after interviewing a mother still searching for her missing daughter.

At the Cannes Film Festival, actress Salma Hayek said she was in shock.

"My daughter — Ariana Grande is her favorite singer. If this concert was in London, my daughter would have been at this concert," the actress stated.

There was an emotional tribute by British comedian James Corden on The Late Late Show.

“I am telling you a more tight knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core," he said while fighting back tears. "And if it was even possible the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."

