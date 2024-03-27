When TV licence and car insurance prosecutions are held secretly, unfairness rules

Telegraph readers are a pretty law-abiding lot, which is why we should be especially concerned about the Single Justice Procedure (SJP). Most of us are unlikely to be prosecuted for murder or burglary, or indeed any serious criminal offence. Sadly, though, quite a few of us will sometimes exceed the speed limit, forget to renew our car insurance or even watch television without an up to date TV licence. When we are caught, we will in all probability be dealt with by the SJP.

Like a lot of bureaucratic procedures it sounds dull, and so it is. What could be duller than an anonymous Magistrate, sitting in a private room, issuing a series of fines for low-level offences? The exercise is supposedly judicial, but the Magistrates issuing fines – the quickest are said to manage one every 45 seconds – are more like human rubber stamps.

The procedure works like this:

Say you forgot to renew your car insurance. A notice in the post will tell you that your case is to be dealt with by the SJP. In theory you can plead Not Guilty and have your day in court. If you indicate that you are guilty, or if you do not reply, your case will be dealt with by the single magistrate on the papers alone.

What’s wrong with that? The answer is that in many cases not much. It certainly punishes the guilty and helps free up the hideously over-burdened courts. Most of those “processed” by this production-line justice accept their (usually modest) punishment, pay up and get on with their lives.

But there is a price to be paid. And as usual whenever there is something wrong with the legal system it is a price paid by the poor, the uneducated and the innocent.

It is possible to send in letters of explanation or mitigation. But if you are terrified of official forms, or unable to understand them, or unable to write a letter, you won’t.

And even if you do write to the court you have no way of knowing if anyone will read or understand your letter.

And sometimes you might actually have a defence. Admittedly there aren’t many defences to the sort of charge dealt with by the SJP, but there are some. Perhaps you were driving on a private road, or perhaps you don’t need a TV licence at all because you never watch live TV or BBC iPlayer. You might even point this out in your letter, but the chances of anyone noticing in the 45 seconds of judicial consideration are pretty slim.

More likely, you might not have a defence to a charge, but it could still be grossly unfair to prosecute you. The Evening Standard’s Tristan Kirk has spent the last year publicising repeated injustices of this sort: like that of the 85 year old Berkhamsted woman prosecuted for not having car insurance despite having broken her neck and having been admitted to a care home. Her letter to the court fell on deaf ears, the DVLA got its conviction and the poor woman had to pay her fine. There have been many such cases.

Finally, perhaps, things are going to change. The Magistrates Association has called for reforms to the system which should at least reduce the chances that innocent people are wrongly convicted, or wrongly prosecuted. The Justice Minister, Alex Chalk KC has indicated his support for reform.

Many of the problems of the SJP have remained unnoticed for so long precisely because everything has been done behind closed doors. There seems now to be a acceptance of this by the Magistrates Association, which has suggested, a touch grudgingly perhaps, that “accredited journalists” should be allowed in.

Well, so they should, and (as long as they keep quiet and behave themselves) so too should non-accredited journalists, sixth-formers, bloggers, deranged tik-tokkers, and indeed any members of the public who simply find a courtroom a nice warm place to pass the time of day. All should be welcome. Secret criminal courts are anathema to justice, and unnecessary except in wholly exceptional circumstances.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.