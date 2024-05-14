Tutor arrested in connection with child pornography distribution

(FOX40.COM) — A tutor was recently arrested after hundreds of sexually graphic images of children were found in his possession, according to the Modesto Police Department.

On May 9, MPD detectives said they followed up on a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an individual who uploaded and downloaded image files that contained child pornography.

Jack in the Box employee stabbed in Modesto

The downloads were traced back to 57-year-old Ronald McMurtry of Modesto, who police said tutors children ages 6 and up at a private school. Subsequently, MPD executed a search warrant for all electronic devices possessed by McMurty in his residence. There, law enforcement said it found several electronic devices that included hundreds of child pornography images.

Police said no evidence suggests the students tutored by McMurty were victimized, however, they encouraged anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Nancy Lopez at 209-342-6180.

McMurty was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.