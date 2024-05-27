Tuscumbia Police: One dead, another charged after Sunday shooting

TUSCUMBIA, Ala (WHNT) — The Tuscumbia Police Chief says one man is dead and another is charged with manslaughter after a shooting in Tuscumbia Sunday.

According to Police Chief Tony Logan, 72-year-old Jerry Wayne Fisher was arrested and charged with manslaughter after a shooting on his property on Foster Nolan Place Road. The chief said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Logan said 49-year-old John Kevin Farley was shot and airlifted from the scene but died of his injuries while en route to the hospital.

The chief said the two men had a history regarding a property dispute before the shooting.

