Tuscola High School student dies while camping on Lake Chatuge Memorial Day weekend

A Tuscola High School student died May 27, Memorial Day morning, when a strong storm system blew through Clay County, where the teen was camping with friends.

National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Eisentrout told the Citizen Times May 28 that a downed tree fell on a camper-trailer in the Shooting Creek area of Clay County, killing an 18-year-old occupant. He said the report of the fatality due to thunderstorm wind damage was at 5:45 a.m. May 27.

Clay County Emergency Management and Clay County Fire Department were dispatched to the Penland Point Community on Lake Chatuge and found a deceased female, 18, in the damaged camper-trailer, Jeff Ledford, EMS director, said in a news release.

"A large tree had been uprooted by heavy straight-line winds and landed on the portion of the trailer that housed the victim," the release said.

The Citizen Times spoke with the teen’s family, who declined to comment while they are processing what happened, but confirmed the teen was Kara Bryson, of Waynesville.

The senior at Tuscola High School in Haywood County was visiting the area with friends over the long Memorial Day weekend, according to Clay County EMS. Clay County is about two hours southwest of Asheville.

On Sunday night into Memorial Day morning, there were trees down across the county as well as 1-inch hail, Eisentrout said. The thunderstorm was moving east at about 45 mph, causing wind gust in Clay County reaching up to 60 mph.

Clay County EMS reached out to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, to see if a tornado could have caused the incident. The NWS denied any tornado activity but reported straight-line winds up to 50-70 mph, according to the release.

"All of Clay County Emergency Services mourn this tragic loss with the victim’s family, friends, classmates, and community," the release said.

