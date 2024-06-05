Tuscola High School honors 'vibrant, youthful' cheerleader killed 4 days before graduation

ASHEVILLE — Two chairs sat empty in the Ramsey Center at Western Carolina University during Tuscola High School’s graduation ceremony May 31. Adorned with cap and gown, one seat was kept in honor of Karaline Bryson.

When “Kara” Bryson’s name was called, Tuscola teacher Vanessa Bryson marched onto the stage to accept her daughter’s diploma amid a room full of applause and standing ovations, said Jarilyn Tuttle, Bryson’s grandmother.

“Everybody went to their feet,” Tuttle said. “I think that says a lot about Venessa and Stevens, how they raised Karaline and the person she was.”

Karaline "Kara" Bryson photographed in her Tuscola High cap and gown. The high school honored Bryson's life and sudden loss by laying a gown on a vacant chair and holding a moment of silence during the school's graduation ceremony.

Four days before, Bryson, 18, went with a couple of friends to a parent’s camper trailer on Lake Chatuge to swim and boat for the Memorial Day weekend. She was planning to come back that Sunday night, but at the last minute decided to spend the night there, Tuttle told the Citizen Times.

A strong storm moving through the area overnight brought wind gust reaching up to 60 mph in Clay County, according to the National Weather Service. Early in the morning, heavy straight-line winds uprooted a large tree in the Shooting Creek area, causing it to fall on the camper trailer, according to EMS Director Jeff Ledford.

Bryson, a varsity cheerleader and soon-to-be high school graduate, died in the tree crash.

Since then, Tuttle said the “small town” community has shown “tremendous” support for Bryson’s family. About 500 people showed up to her memorial service in Waynesville June 2, including the entire Tuscola cheer team.

“We wanted to make sure the service represented the fun, funny, youthful, vibrant person and personality that she was,” Tuttle said. “When we exited the church, we all sang a rousing version of ‘Sweet Caroline.’”

Headed for a medical career

Bryson loved to dance and became a cheerleader three years ago. Eventually, a North Carolina college reached out to see if she'd want to cheer on the collegiate level, Tuttle said. She "had a lot of fun" cheering, but her true passion was in medical care, according to her grandmother.

Karaline Bryson poses in her senior prom dress with her three younger brothers, Noah (middle), Grant (far left) and Carter (far right).

On the Wednesday before the accident, Bryson had earned her Certified Nursing Assistant pin, and she had planned to go into nursing, Tuttle said. After finishing classes early, Bryson would grab lunch with her grandmother before working at a nursing home from 3 to 11 p.m.

“The residents loved her,” Tuttle said, adding that they held their own celebration of life for Bryson at Skyland Terrace and Rehabilitation.

“(Tara) said that older people were very interesting, had such great stories and life experience,” Tuttle said. “That’s something a kid her age doesn’t generally recognize, so that showed a lot of maturity on her part.”

Describing her as "so much fun," Tuttle said Bryson would call her during her dinner break at the nursing home and ask, "so what's for supper?"

"I would tell her, and then she'd either say, 'oh I'll be right there,' or she would say, 'I don't think Papa likes that, can we change the menu?'" Tuttle said.

Bryson was the oldest child with three younger brothers, Noah, 16, Grant, 12, and Carter, 9 — all of whom "she adored and spoiled," her grandmother said.

"She just loved life," Tuttle said. "Her mom said, 'she liked to keep the road hot.' She was always on the move, going to friends, or going to do something."

"A life cut short, which we don't understand right now, but we have hope. I know she's with Jesus," Tuttle said through tears.

