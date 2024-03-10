Tuscarawas County roundup: Reeves Museum plans annual spring tea

Dinner and gun raffle Saturday

DENNISON − New Hope Church will have its annual spaghetti/lasagna dinner and gun raffle from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4195 Pleasant Valley Road SE.

Spring Tea at the Reeves Museum

DOVER − The Reeves Museum will host its annual Spring Tea at 2 p.m. March 17. This year’s tea will include a presentation about Margaret “Molly” Brown, Titanic survivor, given by Anne McEvoy. McEvoy is a member of Women in History, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the education of all people through the dramatic re-creation of lives of notable women in history.

The tea will be catered by Benson’s Catering and will include finger sandwiches, quiche, scones, mini cheesecake and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Reservations are required by Tuesday by calling the Reeves Museum at 330-343-7040 or visiting www.simpletix.com/e/spring-tea-2024-tickets-160007. The cost is $35;n, $30 for museum members.

Mears completes industry program

DOVER − Parkway Honda Partner/General Manager Mark Mears recently graduated from the National Automobile Dealers Association Academy. Mears completed a year-long program focusing on six disciplines in the retail automobile industry.

DOVER −The Tuscarawas Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room at the Dover Public Library.

Debbie Weinkamer will present a first-person portrayal of Lucretia Rudolph Garfield in a program titled "Civil War Life on the Homefront." Before he was elected the 20th president of the United States, James Garfield served 28 months in the Union Army during the Civil War. While away at war, his wife, Lucretia, remained in Hiram, Ohio

Weinkamer has been portraying Lucretia Garfield since 2001. She is the lead volunteer at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor, and a seasonal, volunteer docent at the Garfield Memorial Cabin in Moreland Hills. For more information, call 330-343-6123.

Afternoon of children's crafts

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Ohio State Alumni Club of Tuscarawas County will host a free Kids Krafternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 at Tuscora Park Pavilion. The event will include crafts, story time and snacks for children ages 3 to 10.

Taste of Tusc fundraiser March 22

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The 11th annual Taste of Tusc, a fundraiser for the Ohio & Erie Canalway and Towpath Trail, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 22 at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University Tuscarawas. Attendees can sample food, dessert, wines and beers. Live music, photo booth, and raffle prizes will be available.

Tickets are $40 during the pre-sale, $45 at the door, and $5 for children ages 5-16. Tickets are available at www.ohioeriecanal.org/taste-of-tusc or by calling at 330-374-5657. Tickets are also available at Buehler’s Fresh Foods locations in Dover and New Philadelphia, and the Tuscarawas County Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information contact Lauren Anderson at landerson@ohioeriecanal.org.

Run for Home benefits Poole family

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Run for Home will be held April 6 and 7. The first 500 race participants to pick up their race packets will receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

All proceeds from the Run for Home will benefit Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio to help finance construction of a new home for the Albert and Shanie Poole family.

The schedule on Saturday includes a one-mile fun run/walk, 5K race, and 10K race, a kids’ run with eclipse-themed activities, face painting and photo booth. On Sunday, the half-marathon and team-relay will wind its way from Tuscora Park to Dover City and back to the finish line in Tuscora Park. A $200 cash prize will be awarded to the fastest male and female runners who break the course records. Registration is open at www.runforhome.org. The kids’ run is free, and no registration is needed.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact Sheila Samson Witt at 330-447-0099 or at shera205@icloud.com.

Church sets card party

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Schoenbrunn Community Moravian Church will have a spring card party from 6 to 9 p.m. March 18. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10, which includes meal. There will be two door-prize drawings. For more information or reservations, call 330-339-1940.

Fish fry at Scio Volunteer Fire Department

SCIO − The Scio Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Patron can order fish boat and fries for $8; fish sandwich and fries $7, fish boat $5 fish sandwich $4, fries, $3, coleslaw, and drink $1. Eat in or carry out. Call ahead at 740-945-0180.

Drive-thru spaghetti dinner March 17

STRASBURG − Boy Scout Troop 72 will hos its annual spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at St. John United Church of Christ. Meals will be available for drive-thru take-out only. It includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and dessert. The cost is a donation. For more information, contact Michele Randolph at 330-878-5393.

Church to offer pancake breakfast

UHRICHSVILLE − Newport Methodist Church will have a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is a donation. Dine in or carry out. Proceeds will benefit the building fund.

Buy pie on Pi Day

ZOAR – Historic Zoar Village’s Bakery is celebrating International Pi Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Select museum buildings will be open to the public for free.

Pi is the mathematical constant of 3.14, which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The March 14 holiday for this numeral started at Exploratorium, a San Francisco science and technology museum, in 1988 and has been recognized annually since.

Whole pies and single pie slices will be available for purchase and pickup. For more information visit historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tuscarawas County roundup: Civil War roundtable, spring tea and more