Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Pig roast, auction is Saturday

BALTIC − The Baltic Fire and EMS pig roast and auction will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Baltic Elementary School, 300 E. Main St. Carryout is at noon, dine in at 3 p.m., and the auction is at 5.

Church choir to present cantata

CARROLLTON − The choir of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church will present a cantata, "My King is Known by Love," at 7:30 p.m. March 24. Arranged and orchestrated by Russell Mauldin, it will be directed by Mindy Domer with Judy Capper as pianist and Joanne Eshler as organist. Jay Stoneman will present a piano prelude at 7:15 p.m.

Time change for council meetings

DENNISON − Dennison Village Council has changed its meetings to 6:30 p.m. effective with this week’s meeting. They will still meet on the third Thursday of each month.

Jerusalem Walk at Winfield Community Church

DOVER − Winfield Community Church will offer the Jerusalem Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and March 22 and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and March 30.

This recreation portraying the final days of Jesus’ life will be performed by 50 cast members from Winfield congregation and others. Due to the realistic portrayal of each scene, the sound effects and some visual effects may be difficult for young children.

A helicopter aerial saw is seen in operation along Ohio 212 near New Cumberland on Wednesday.

'The Wizard of Oz’ is this weekend

NEW PHILADELPHIA − New Philadelphia High School will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Welty Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors. Buy tickets at the door or online at our.show/nphs-twoo.

Trivia night slated for Wednesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Historical Society is hosting a trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Union in Founders Hall at Kent State University Tuscarawas Campus.

Participants can play in teams or as individuals, and a prize will be awarded to the winners. The game will include state and local history categories. Light snacks will be provided. The Tusc Kent Archive room will open at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in touring the archives before the event.

Drone 101 at library Thursday

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Learn the basics of drones at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Tuscarawas Branch of the Tuscarawas County Public Library System. To register, visit www.tusclibrary.org or call 740-922-2748.

Fundraiser for those with special needs

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Professional magician and autism advocate Cody Clark will present "A Different Way of Thinking," using magic comedy and storytelling to share how autism shaped his life, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ricardos, 115 Front St. SW. All proceeds will go to the Lacey PAC Adaptive Movement Center, an extracurricular facility for children and adults with special needs.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include show, meal and entertainment from Teddy Snyder. A cash bar is available. For more information or to buy tickets, email laceypac@yahoo.com.

Lincoln Day Dinner features Sen. JD Vance

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Tuscarawas County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Rustic Ridge Event Center will feature Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance and Ashland University Professor Jeffrey Sikkenga.

Vance will discuss the future of the Republican party and the challenges facing our nation. Sikkenga is executive director of The Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, whose mission is to revive the teach­ing of America's founding principles in schools, colleges, and universities.

A VIP reception is at 5:30 p.m., JD Vance’s presentation is at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7. Tickets are $85 or $155 per couple (does not Include VIP reception). Visit tuscrepublicanparty.com/events for tickets and more information.

Fire department to hold fundraising dinner

SCIO − The Scio Volunteer Fire Department will hold an all-you-can-eat roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24. The price is $15 for adults, $8 for children younger than 10. Eat in or carry out. Proceeds benefit the fire department.

Spaghetti dinner, egg hunt planned

SOMERDALE − Fairfield Township Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner from noon to 3 p.m. March 24. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, salad bar including more than 40 items, rolls, beverage and dessert. The cost is $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for children younger than 12, $7 for the salad bar only. Dine in or carry out. Proceeds will benefit the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.

An Easter egg hunt for ages 3 through 12 will begin at noon (weather permitting); bring your own basket.

Pancakes, health screenings, recycling events set

SUGARCREEK − Sugarcreek Rotary Pancake Day and Health Screening will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Belden Community Center, behind the Garaway Football Field.

An eWaste recycling event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Church of Christ, 526 W. Main St.

Fundraiser for Claymont choir is Saturday

UHRICHSVILLE – Claymont High School will hold a mattress fundraiser at the school from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to benefit the choir program. New twin mattresses will begin at $329, queen mattresses from $449, and king mattresses from $599.

Mattresses come with full factory warranties, delivery is available, and all forms of payment will be accepted. Financing is available. For more information, text MUSTANGS24 to 216-435-6900 or email chris.calo@cfsbeds.com.

Musical to take place at Claymont

UHRICHSVILLE – Claymont High School Drama Department will present "Disney’s The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium. Tickets are available at the door, $10 for adults and $7 for students.

Camp Tuscazoar Maple Days breakfast scheduled

ZOARVILLE – Camp Tuscazoar will host its annual Maple Days Breakfast on Saturday and March 24. It includes an all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, applesauce and samples of maple syrup. Meals will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the camp’s dining hall. Seating will be available at both indoor and outdoor tables.

Proceeds will be used for maintenance, repair and construction projects at the historic 800-acre camp. Bottles and jugs of Camp Tuscazoar’s all-natural syrup will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger if purchased in advance. Tickets purchased at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and younger. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 330-859- 2288, emailing a request to info@tuscazoar.org or online at https://givebutter.com/MapleDays. Transportation will be provided to and from the camp parking lot.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area