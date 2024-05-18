Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Claymont High School student wins award

UHRICHSVILLE − JA Company Program student Ellie Baker from Claymont High School student received the Billy Michael Leadership Award from the National World War II Museum, according to Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio. Junior Achievement is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and preparingyoung people to succeed in a global economy.

Ellie Baker is a senior at Claymont High School.

Baker serves as the CEO of JA Company Program Age Well, and has demonstrated outstanding leadership in her community, according to a news release. Age Well is a wellness kit designed to enhance the quality of life for its users, addressing various aspects of health. The kit is broken into five health areas, all covered in the curriculum booklet. The Wellness Kit is designed to help people to live well, not just survive, as they age.

The Billy Michael Student Leadership Award recognizes one student from each state and the District of Columbia who embodies the American spirit in his or her community. As a recipient of this award, Baker will embark on trip to New Orleans this Thursday through Sunday. During this trip, she will represent Ohio at the 2024 American Spirit Awards and engage in various leadership activities, explore the city of New Orleans, and get behind-the-scenes access to the National World War II Museum.

Dover City Schools receives award

DOVER − Dover City Schools recently was recognized by the Department of Education and Workforce with the Momentum Award. Dover was one of 42 to be recognized across Ohio’s more than 600 school districts.

This award highlights schools and districts that have demonstrated significant improvement in both student achievement levels and academic growth, according to a news release. To earn recognition, a district or school must increase its performance index score, which measures achievement levels, by at least three points from one year to the next. At the same time, a district must achieve a value-added rating, which measures student progress or growth, of four or more stars.

Dover High School honors students

DOVER − Dover High School recognized 78 seniors during its annual academic awards night. Total awards received by the Class of 2024 were $2,690,099, and 41 summa cum laude recipients were honored.

Dover Chemical earns medal in business sustainability

DOVER − Dover Chemical Corp. recently achieved a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. This is the first year the company has earned a medal from EcoVadis. Dover Chemical Corporation scored a 57, which places the company in the top 35% globally. EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Central American Medical Outreach founder to speak

DOVER − Kathryn M. Tschiegg, founder of Central American Medical Outreach (CAMO), will present her book, Hope for the Forgotten: My Unlikely Journey, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dover Public Library.

During the program, Tschiegg will tell her story of overcoming obstacles, of achieving recognition as an ER and ICU nurse, and of building a nonprofit organization delivering education, medical services, and community development to those in need in Honduras. Tschiegg spends half the year living and working in Honduras and the other half at CAMO’s headquarters in her hometown of Orrville.

Register for the program at www.doverlibrary.org/events or call the library at 330-343-6123.

Buckeye Trail High School student wins scholarship

NEW CONCORD – Chloe Milliken from Buckeye Trail High School has been awarded the Dale W. Dickson Endowed Scholarship for the 2024-25 academic year at Muskingum University. Milliken will begin her studies at Muskingum University in the fall and plans to major in psychology.

The scholarship fund was established by Dickson’s family, friends and the Mace Club – a social club at Muskingum University – following his death in 1998.

Fly-in is Saturday and May 26

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1077 will have a Memorial Day Fly-in Saturday and May 26 at Harry Clever Field, 1834 E. High Ave. A 1942 Douglas C-53 Skytrooper will be featured. Aircraft tours will be available for a donation. A breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 26. For more information, call 330-987-9877.

Entities in Tuscarawas, Columbiana counties receive grants

NELSONVILLE − The Dale Hileman Legacy Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio recently awarded grants to support projects investing in eastern Ohio students while promoting economic development and growth.

Dennison Railroad Depot Museum in Tuscarawas County received a grant to support a partnership with Claymont High School that provides summer jobs to low-income students interested in history as well as other entrepreneurial areas such as cooking, marketing, business and event planning.

The Columbiana County Educational Service Center received funding to support a summer manufacturing camp, held in collaboration with the Columbiana County Business Advisory Council and 11 local school districts. Middle-school students will learn robotics and code development and tour local manufacturers to see the skills they are learning in action.

The Dale Hileman Legacy Fund, created with support from the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA), supports economic development and growth – and organizations within EODA’s service area of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Tuscarawas and Washington counties. Hileman was a native of Columbiana County.

For more information about the Dale Hileman Legacy Fund, FAO and how to support or create opportunities in the region, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call 740-753-1111.

