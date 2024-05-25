Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Civil War Round Table sets program on Grant

DOVER – The Tuscarawas Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dover Public Library. Dr. Curt Fields will present a first-personal portrayal of Civil War General and U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. For more information, call 330-343-6123 or email director@doverlibrary.org.

Chocolate Walk is June 8

DOVER – The Downtown Dover Chocolate Walk will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 8. Tickets are on sale at The Emporium and the Dover Public Library. Tickets are $20 with proceeds benefiting the Canal Town Book Festival. Tickets can also be purchased at www.doverlibrary.org.

Ticket holders will be given a passport, map and a bag and will receive a chocolate treat at 25 downtown Sweet Stops, to celebrate Dover's merchants and community organizations. An after party featuring live music from local band Basement Bromance will follow at Hoodletown Brewery. For more information, contact Jim Gill at 330-343-6123.

Vacation bible school summer camp

DOVER – Camp Firelight vacation Bible school summer camp for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 17-20 at Dover First United Methodist Church, 1725 N. Wooster Ave.

Activities will include music, crafts, science lab, outdoor games and Bible stories. Bring your family for a free kid-friendly meal from 5 to 5:45 each evening. Register at doverfirst.org using the VBS Menu tab. For more information, email doverfirst@gmail.com or call 330-343-1322.

Ambulance district meeting rescheduled

MINERAL CITY – The Mineral Sandy Ambulance District’s regular meeting scheduled for June 3 has been postponed. The rescheduled meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 10 at the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Station.

Donations needed for NPHS choral uniforms

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The New Philadelphia High School Vocal Majority parent booster group is raising funds for choral uniforms for high school vocal music students to wear for concerts and competitions. The goal is at least $6,000. As of May 13, NPHS choral students had raised $1,000 through pepperoni roll sales, and Vocal Majority had raised another $500 through donations from businesses.

A donation of $100 would buy a complete uniform for one student, however, a donation in any amount will be accpeted. Checks can be made out to Vocal Majority and mailed to Vocal Majority, c/o NPHS, 343 Ray Ave. NW, New Phila, OH 44663. Donations can be made through PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/quakervocalmajority or through Venmo at https://www.venmo.com/u/quakervocalmajority @quakervocalmajority.

All donors who share their names will be recognized on a sign or program displayed at NPHS’s choral concerts during the 2024-25 school year. Donors who have questions or would like information on how to get a receipt for tax purposes can contact Kristi Prucha at pruchak@npschools.org or call 330-365-4048.

Custer Observance is Saturday

NEW RUMLEY – The annual Custer Observance, which celebrates the Civil War general in his hometown of New Rumley, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Custer Monument, with music provided by JT Thompson of Scio. Members of the Scio American Legion Post 482 will post the colors. Gen. George Armstrong Custer will be portrayed by Rick Williams and master of ceremonies will be Leroy VanHorne. Williams has portrayed Custer since 2003 and has been with the Custer Memorial Association since 2008.

Dr. Mandal Haas of Carrollton and his Civil War cannon will be back this year. There will be Civil War artillery and infantry reenactors on hand to explain their weapons and equipment and give demonstrations on their use.

A video presentation from Custer Memorial Association member and Little Bighorn Battlefield guide Michael Hasch will be in the church sanctuary.

Entries accepted for royalty contest

SCIO – The Scio Summer Fest Committee is accepting entries for its royalty contest held during this year’s festival Aug. 7-10. Ages are as follows: Junior Princess, ages 0-5; Junior Prince, ages 0-5; Princess, ages 6-12; Prince, ages 6-12; Queen, ages 13-18. The contest is open to anyone. For information, call Chris Edwards at 330-244-6029.

Speaker series topic is 1800s glass bottles

ZOAR – Historic Zoar Village’s free speaker series continues at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Schoolhouse, where visitors can view rare 1800s glass bottles presented by Todd Knisley from The Ohio Bottle Club. Knisley is the editor for the Ohio Bottle Club’s “The Ohio Swirl” monthly newsletter and has a wide range of collectable and rare glass bottles.

For more information, visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011.

Summer reading program

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Public Library System's summer reading program will be held June 3 through July 27, at the main library, as well as the Bolivar, Strasburg, Sugarcreek, and Tuscarawas branches. A kickoff party will be held at each locations.

Library customers can download the Beanstack Tracker app onto any of their smart devices or visit tusclibrary.beanstack.org on a home computer to register.

Details about the program and kick off parties are available at your library.

