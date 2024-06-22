Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Speaker at Fort Laurens Museum

BOLIVAR – Alan Fitzpatrick will return to Fort Laurens Museum for the next speaker series event scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Fort Laurens theater.

Fitzpatrick will lead a discussion about his book, “Wilderness War in the Ohio Country,” and the untold story of the battle between the British and the Native Americans for control of the Ohio country during the American Revolution.

Fitzpatrick is a Canadian-born author, historian, artist and lecturer. He is an expert in Indigenous culture in the Ohio Country during the French and Indian Wars through the American Revolution. He has authored six historical nonfiction and fiction books on the 18th century Indian wars from the Native American’s side of the story.

For more information, contact Fort Laurens at 330-874-2059 or visit www.fortlaurensmuseum.org.

New addiction recovery program

COSHOCTON − Simple Steps addiction recovery meets at 7 p.m. Fridays at Three Rivers Fire District, 24199 state Route 621. Simple Steps is a new addiction recovery program hosted by Chili Crossroads Bible Church in Fresno. Free pizza and child care are provided. For information, email info@chilicrossroads.org.

Pet preparedness safety tips and bags

DOVER − June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and the Tuscarawas County Health Department is sharing a month-long social media awareness campaign urging pet owners to consider their pets when creating emergency plans. Pet preparedness safety tips will be posted on the department's social media pages.

A free drive-thru pet emergency preparedness bag event will be held from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm Tuesday at the at the health department. Each bag will include an LED clip-on pet safety collar light, pet waste bag dispenser, pet care coloring book, tick remover, hand sanitizer, pet cleanup supplies, pet rescue decal, ball, and emergency preparedness information while supplies last. Random bags also will include prizes donated by local organizations.

During the drive-thru event and until the end of June, the health department will collect donations for the Tuscarawas County Humane Society and the Tuscarawas County Dog Pound. Items most needed include Purina dog and cat food, scoopable cat litter, and cleaning supplies. Donations may be dropped off at the health department lobby Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are not required to participate in the drive-thru. For more information, visit www.tchdnow.org or call 330-343-5555, ext. 1720.

Percussion concert at senior center

DOVER − Percussionist Joan Wenzel and a few of her students will perform music of Trinidad and Tobago on steel drums at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. They also will invite participants to learn the basics and play along. No musical background is needed. No registration is required. For more information contact Linda at the senior center.

Free concert Thursday

DOVER − The 122nd Army Band will present a free Rewind to the '80s concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dover High School auditorium.

Cy Young Days luncheon

NEWCOMERSTOWN − The Cy Young Days Festival luncheon will be held Saturday at Newcomerstown High School, 659 Beaver St. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children younger than 12. Reservations are required; call 740 227-1544 or email chaney.janet8@gmail.com.

The luncheon will feature Len Barker. Barker was not a Cy Young Award winner, but on May 15, 1981, while he was with the Cleveland Indians, he pitched the 10th perfect game in baseball history. He will be signing items at the luncheon; limit items to one per person.

Five full-size Louisville Slugger wood bats will be auctioned at the luncheon. They are numbered 1 through 5 and engraved with the name of the festival, the date and Home of Cy Young.

Barker also will serve as grand parade marshal. The parade starts at 6 p.m. He will then sign autographs at the Olde Main Street Museum.

Check out the schedule at www.cyyoungdaysfestival.com.

Roast beef dinner June 30

SCIO − The Scio Volunteer Fire Department will have an all-you-can-eat roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30 at the Scio Fire Department, 318 W. Main St. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children younger than 10. Eat in or carryout is available.

Free soap and paper products at church

UHRICHSVILLE − Grace Methodist Church will be handing out free soap and paper products to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church hall, 534 W. First St.

Hisrick admitted to the bar

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Thomas H. Hisrich, chairman of the Tuscarawas County Board of Elections and local attorney, was admitted to the bar of the United States Supreme Court on June 6. The ceremony took place at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., and Chief Justice John Roberts along with the other justices were present and participated in the honors.

Donate food at the Harrison Co. Fair

CADIZ − Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer, presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and sponsored by Rural 1st, will return to the Harrison County Fair this week. This competition, now in its fourth year, helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Ohio.

Community members are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the Harrison County Fair from Monday through Saturday. Look for Stock the Trailer signage at the fair for locations to donate.

At the end of the fair, the total weight of all donations will be calculated, with first, second and third-place prizes of $5,000, $3,500 and $1,500 awarded to the fairs that raise the most food throughout the summer. Each participating county fair will receive $500. All prize money awarded supports local junior fair activities, including attending statewide junior fair conferences, investing in new technologies, and in some cases, purchasing additional items for donation.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from Dover-New Philadelphia area