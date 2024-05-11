Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Forestry camp sets schedule

CARROLLTON – The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation' has released its Camp Canopy schedule for June 9-14 at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, 3266 Dyewood Road SW. Registration is open to students entering ninth grade through graduating high school seniors. Campers will explore forestry and wildlife topics such as Ohio tree identification, geology, silviculture, reptiles and forest products.

More than $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a degree in forestry, wildlife or environmental science in 2023. Local organizations offer sponsorships to help cover the cost of camp registration. Contact your local Soil and Water Conservation district, logger chapter or regional forestry association for applications. If you cannot locate a local sponsorship, email info@ohioforest.org for additional assistance.

Genealogical workshop is Wednesday

DENNISON − Cheryl Brown Abernathy will present a workshop on lineage societies at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Genealogical Society Library.

Abernathy is the lineage chair for both Tuscarawas Genealogical Society’s lineage societies, First Families of Tuscarawas County (settled in Tuscarawas before 1830) and Pioneer Families of Tuscarawas County (in Tuscarawas County between Jan. 1, 1831 and Dec. 31, 1850). She is also the lineage chair for the Ohio Genealogical Societies’ Settlers and Builders of Ohio, and a DAR registrar. She is also involved with several other Ohio Genealogical Society chapters as well as being an officer of Ohio Genealogical Society.

Students receive scholarship from Ruritans

NEW CUMBERLAND − Kearah Ladrach, Cole Clements, Ella McElwee, Sarah Warren and Braden Downing received $1,000 scholarships from the Tusky Valley Ruritan Club.

The club will also give $500 toward travel expenses for two Tusky Valley Speech Team members who were state champions this year and will be attending the national tournament in Nebraska.

The Tusky Valley Employees of the Year will be presented when the club meets Tuesday.

Auxiliary rummage sale is next week

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Union Hospital Auxiliary rummage sale will be noon to 6 p.m. May 20 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at the Tuscora Park Pavilion, 161 Tuscora Ave. NW. All proceeds benefit Union Hospital Auxiliary.

History Trivia Night is Thursday

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Historical Society will host a state and local history trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Student Union in Founders Hall on the Tuscarawas Campus of Kent State University.

Participants can play in teams or as individuals. A prize will be awarded to the winners. The Ohio History class at Indian Valley High School has provided local and Ohio history questions.

Grant available for higher education

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Applications are being accepted for the Friends of the Tuscarawas County Public Library Nellie Stockwell Memorial Grant in Aid. The grant named after the library’s first librarian is open to area students planning to continue their education after high school.

This year's winner will be awarded $1,000. The deadline to apply is June 1. To be eligible for this grant, students must be a graduate of a local high school or a resident of Tuscarawas County seeking higher education. Applicants with a GED will be accepted. Anyone with questions about their eligibility may email inquiries to tcplevents@tusclibrary.org.

Applications will be available in school guidance offices and at the main library.

Scio Volunteer FD plans fundraisers

SCIO − The Scio Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and a roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19. Both events will be at the Scio Fire Hall, 318 W. Main St. All proceeds will benefit the fire department.

Walnut Hills hosts cookout, cruise-in

WALNUT CREEK − Walnut Hills Retirement Community, 4748 Olde Pump St., will host a community cookout and car show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Walnut Hills team members and volunteers will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad, drinks and dessert. The cookout will be held under the large carport area in front of the nursing home. Several local car enthusiasts will display their classic automobiles in the south parking lot of the nursing home. For more information, call Jodi Dean at 330-893-3200, ext. 1310.

Requests for foundation grants due May 31

CANTON − The next deadline for the Zimmerman Foundation for grants to be awarded is May 31.

The foundation was established by the late Blair E. & Anna L. Zimmerman to assist qualified tax-exempt organizations in Tuscarawas County that have charitable, religious, scientific, literary, or educational purposes. Grants are made primarily for capital improvements or other capital expenditures.

All requests must be to The Zimmerman Foundation, c/o Huntington Private Bank, 4481 Munson St. NW, Suite 200, Canton, OH 44718. For grant guidelines and an application form, contact Huntington Bank at 330-458-3361, or email deborah.gonzalez@huntington.com.

Township trustees' meeting date changed

BUCKS TOWNSHIP − Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Bucks Township trustees regular meeting for May has been changed to 7 p.m. May 28, at the township house.

Hazardous waste collection

DOVER − A household hazardous waste collection event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. The event is by appointment only. Visit www.timetorecycle.org/resources/schedule-an-appointment/ to schedule an appointment. For more information, call the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Solid Waste District at 330-874-2258, option 1.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area