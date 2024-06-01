Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Rib Burnoff and Car and Motorcycle Show is Saturday

CARROLLTON – St. John’s Villa will host its second annual Rib Burnoff and Car and Motorcycle Show from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday on Third Street NE, known locally as School Street. The event is a fundraiser for the Carrollton nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities.

The car and motorcycle show will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the gravel lot next to the Bell-Herron Gymnasium. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a $10 fee. Exhibitors will enter Third Street from Park Avenue and will travel west (against normal traffic flow) to the parking lot. Dash plates will be provided to the first 100 vehicles. Awards will be presented in 35 categories. Kevin Butterfield will be the judge.

The band Bad Habits will take the stage from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Jon Doe will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring your own seating. There will also be a beer garden.

There will be a bounce house for children, as well as a raffle auction that benefits the residents of St. John’s Villa. A vintage child’s pedal car will be raffled off, and the winner of the Hoopes, Line & Sinker four-person fishing trip will be announced Saturday night. Raffle tickets for the fishing trip are $20.

The rib burnoff will feature seven entrants. The top three will be recognized. Among those scheduled are defending champion 3 Little Piggies, Big Meats, K&T Kanteen, Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ, Carroll County Vet’s Club, Big Country Q and Swingin’ Meat BBQ Company.

There will be nine other food trucks/vendors: Boba-T-Licious, Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant, Miller’s Soft Pretzels & Lemonade, Krazy Kitchen, Hillbilly Hot Dogz, Da Dawg House, The Ice Bucket, The Villa Restaurant and 408 Concessions Ice Cream Nachos.

Travel program is Wednesday

DOVER – The Dover Public Library Lunch & Learn program at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center, will feature Fred Wyman sharing his travel experiences throughout the United States. He will talk about some of his favorite places in the United States.

Programs in the Lunch and Learn series are on the first Wednesday of every month at the center. For more information, contact Linda at the Senior Center or call the library at 330-343-6123.

Authors visit libraries

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Tuscarawas County Public Library System will host four authors this summer. A book signing and question-and-answer session will follow each program. The schedule is as follows:

10:30 a.m. Monday, Bolivar Branch, 455 W. Water St.: Laura Ball, author of the children’s book “Albert the Donkey Meets a New Friend,” will share her story during a special story time.

1 p.m. Saturday, Main Library: “This is Gonna Hurt” author Brandon Weis will detail his journey hiking over 7,000 miles in a year through multiple trails. He completed the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, and Continental Divide Trail in the same year.

6:30 p.m. June 12, Main Library. Amy Hayes will present her book,” Graceful Parenting,” teaching parents how to peacefully engage their children’s cooperation.

6 p.m. July 9, Main Library. Tuscarawas County native Trang Moreland will promote her newly released cookbook, “I am You” and conduct a Vietnamese cooking demonstration with samples to share.

Registration is required for these programs by calling the library at 330-364-4474 or the Bolivar Branch at 330-874-2720.

Strawberry Festival at church Saturday

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Schoenbrunn Community Moravian Church, 2200 E. High Ave., will have a Strawberry Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Pick up a meal, $10, that consists of a choice of sandwich (sloppy Joe, hot dog, coney dog, or creamed chicken), macaroni salad, Moravian baked beans, chips, strawberries, shortcake, ice cream.

Registration open for manufacturing camp

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Registration is open through June 17 for the 2024 Dale Lauren Foland Tuscarawas County Manufacturing Camp, to be held July 9-11 at Buckeye Career Center. The camp is a collaboration among local manufacturing companies to immerse incoming seventh- and eighth-grade students into the world of manufacturing.

Each day features presentations and hands-on activities at Buckeye Career Center with the help of employees from sponsoring manufacturers. Campers also have the chance to tour several Tuscarawas County manufacturing facilities to help them better understand how the camp activities translate into actual plant functions.

Participants are provided daily breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a different colored T-shirt each day. Transportation to each manufacturing site is provided by BCC and transportation to and from BCC in the morning and afternoon is provided from the student’s partner district, if requested.

To register visit https://dlfmcamp.com/. For information, call Sherry Cardani at 330-339-2288 ext. 1207, or visit www.facebook.com/manufacturingcamp.

Warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Tuscarawas County Public Library’s Main Library will host The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s at 6:30 p.m. June 10.

Learn how to identify common signs of Alzheimer’s, approach someone regarding memory issues, understand the significance of early detection and the advantages of receiving a diagnosis, as well as the potential tests and evaluations involved in the diagnostic procedure. The program conducted by the Alzheimer’s Association will include information packets and end with a question-and-answer session.

Registration is required by visiting tusclibrary.org or calling 330-364-4474.

Meet animals at libraries

The Tuscarawas County Public Library System will host animal encounters at library branches. The schedule is as follows:

Feathered Friends at the Main Library, 121 Fair Ave. NW, New Philadelphia, will be at 1 p.m. Friday. Meet two birds from the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.

Realm of Reptiles at the Sugarcreek Fire Department Pavilion, 152 N. Broadway, will be at 3:30 p.m. June 13. Meet a variety of reptiles.

Realm of Reptiles at the Strasburg Branch, 356 Fifth St. SW, will be at 5:30 p.m. June 13. Meet various reptiles in the library's backyard. Bring a chair or blanket.

Registration is required or calling the library at 330-364-4474, the Strasburg Branch at 330-878-5711, or the Sugarcreek Branch at 330-852-2813.

Strawberry social at Newport church

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ Newport Methodist Church, 8022 Newport Road SE, Uhrichsville, will hold a strawberry social from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in its fellowship hall. Those attending can dine in or get carryout. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will benefit the building fund for major capital improvements.

Planning commission meeting

BOLIVAR − The Village of Bolivar Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at the Bolivar Village Council Chambers, to review a variance request from Canal Street Diner, 157 Canal St., to allow the continued placement of two gazebos on their property that do not currently meet the setback requirements.

