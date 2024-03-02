Tuscarawas County roundup: Church will honor couple for grief counseling work

Church to honor couple for grief counseling work

DOVER − Grace Lutheran Church will honor the Rev. Doug Gregory and Dr. Sonji Gregory with the Community Partner Award for their free grief counseling work with the Tusky Valley community since December, during the contemporary service at 5 p.m. March 9.

For more information, contact the church office 330-343-6915 or visit www.gracedover.org.

The Gregorys have reached out to the community to offer grief services to families affected by the Tusky Valley bus tragedy Nov. 14 that took the lives of three students, a teacher and two parents. In coordination with Pastor Bonnie Grimaldi of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dover, and the ADAMHS Board of Tuscarawas County, Doug, a bereavement specialist, and Sonji facilitated a grief group for the families that had children on the bus during the accident. Doug and Sonji also offered support to students at the vigil the night of the accident and have offered individual support including referrals to clinical counseling for families as needed.

Forestry group to meet

DOVER − Colton Frink, local consulting forester and timber stand improvement vendor, will discuss common plants that invade and interfere with good forest management at the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dover Public Library. He will discuss identification and effective control techniques.

YMCA exceeds annual campaign goal

DOVER − The Tuscarawas County YMCA exceeded its 2023 fundraising campaign goal by raising $137,223. The goal for 2023 was to raise $92,000. The campaign helps provide financial assistance to local youth, adults and families who would otherwise be unable to afford memberships, swim lessons, youth sports activities, preschool, camp and after school programs.For more information about the Y’s cause or to donate, contact Meagan Shaheen at 330-364-5511 or visit www.tuscymca.org.

Learn about cable TV alternatives

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Public Library System’s Main Library will host free cutting the cord programs at noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

These programs, taught by Leigh Burnham, will explore alternatives to cable TV. Attendees will be able to learn about streaming services, how to connect these services to a TV, and more. To register, visit the library’s online registration calendar at www.tusclibrary.org or call 330-364-4474.

Developmental Disabilities receives grants

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas Board of Developmental Disabilities has been awarded four grants from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for a total of $965,000 to improve existing services and develop new projects for greater inclusion and independence for developmentally disabled Tuscarawas County residents.

Some of the funding will be used to install universal changing stations in public restrooms, develop a community-accessible soccer field at TuscBDD’s Service and Support Center, and develop a community-accessible playground and upgraded sensory rooms at Starlight School.

Other areas assisted by the funding includes the purchase assistive devices and sensory items available via the TuscBDD Lending Library, an afterschool and weekend respite center for school-age children with developmental disabilities.

For more information about TuscBDD services, visit www.tuscbdd.org.

Drive-thru Swiss steak dinner

SHERRODSVILLE − Sherrodsville Calvary Church will have a drive-thru Swiss steak dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The menu includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, coleslaw/applesauce, rolls and assorted cakes and pies. The cost is a donation. Utensils and drinks are not included.

Kindergarten registration packets available

STRASBURG − Strasburg Elementary School kindergarten registration packets are available in the school office. Parents can pick them up from from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. school days. Registration packets will also be available at the Strasburg library.

Kindergarten registration will be held April 17 and 18. Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 to enroll in kindergarten.

To schedule a registration appointment call Natasha Demuthe at 330-878-6503, ext. 3, or email natasha.demuth@strasburtigers.org.

Zoar resident joins DAR

ZOAR − Gail Garbrandt of Zoar recently was inducted into the Canton Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. Garbrandt is the director of elections for Tuscarawas County and is a trustee and officer in the Zoar Community Association.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tuscarawas County roundup: Gregorys receive Community Partner Award