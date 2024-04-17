Tuscarawas County Historical Society plans trivia night Thursday at KSU-Tuscarawas

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Historical Society will offer a Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Student Union in Founders Hall on the Tuscarawas Campus of Kent State University, 330 University Drive NE.

Participants can play in teams or as an individual. A prize will be awarded to the winners. The game will have state and local history categories with questions provided by the Ohio history class at Indian Valley High School. Registration is not required.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County Historical Society plans trivia night Thursday