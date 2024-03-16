Tuscarawas County Cattle Association renews board of directors for another two-year term

DOVER − The Tuscarawas County Cattle Association recently had its annual meeting and banquet at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds’ Clover Cafe.

The board of directors up for renewal was Jerry Prysi, Guy Zeigler, Justin Specht, Kevin Hinds and Fred Tuerler. The floor was opened for nominations; none were provided, so there was no vote. The directors were renewed for another two-year term for 2024 and 2025. They are Matt Graham, Don Himes, Kevin Hinds, Mark Lewis, Eric Prysi, Jerry Prysi, Kriss Raber, Justin Specht, Fred Tuerler and Guy Zeigler.

Jerry Lahmers spoke on the spread of Asian Longhorn ticks in Ohio and how infestations in livestock can result in decreased production and growth, abortions and death. The ticks also transmit many diseases, including bovine theileriosis.

Steve Cronebaugh announced the machinery sale is March 23. There will also be a two-part program focused on cattle feeding and beef quality. The first part will be April 9, including cattle feeding, live animal evaluation and grid pricing discussion, at the Carrollton Livestock Auction. Carcass grading and fabrication are among the activities that will take place April 23 at Sugar Valley Meats. Cost is $20 with a RSVP to OSU Extension Carroll County by April 1.

Guest speaker Peter Kiko talked about his experiences raising grass-fed beef. He and his wife, Joni, raise all-natural Angus beef cattle near Dalton. He emphasized the importance of pasture rotation for daily grazing, minerals, cattle selection and breeding rotation.

Morgan Greenwood and Whitney Specht provided the 2024 Tuscarawas County Beef Queen and Princess presentation. Jillian Welch, the 2023 Tuscarawas County Beef first attendant, spoke about her experiences over the last year, assisting in the TCCA beef trailer and passing out ribbons at the Tuscarawas County Fair and going to county fairs and parades.

Kameron Dreher, 13, was crowned 2024 Tuscarawas County Beef Princess. Kameron is the daughter of Nathan and Jennifer Dreher of Strasburg. Kameron is a seven-year member of the Strasburg Country 4-H Club, four years showing a beef project.

Kelly Schumaker, 16, was crowned the 2024 Tuscarawas County Beef Queen. Kelly also served as the 2023 Tuscarawas County Beef Queen. She is the daughter of Gary and Wendy Shumaker of Newcomerstown. She has been a member of The Town and Country 4-H club for 11 years, seven years showing a beef project. She also spoke about her experience working in the TCCA beef trailer, assisting in the Tuscarawas County shows, visiting county fairs, festivals and parades.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tuscarawas County Cattle Association has annual meeting