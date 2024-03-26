Tuscan Hills Winery to host eclipse viewing party

Mar. 25—Tuscan Hills Winery will be hosting a viewing party to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The City of Effingham is located on the northern edge of the eclipse's path of totality, and beginning at 2:03 p.m. on April 8, the eclipse will be visible in the area for about 40 seconds.

Tuscan Hills Winery is among several businesses in the city that applied for the Effingham Solar Eclipse Grant Program which provides local organizations and business with up to $1,500 in grant funds for costs associated with hosting events related to the eclipse. Grant awards can't be more than half of the total cost of the event.

The grant is being administered by Visit Effingham, the city's tourism office, and grant applicants also include Firefly Grill, Gabby Goat American Pub & Grill, the Effingham Performance Center, TK Grille and Village Wine & Spirits.

Tuscan Hills Winery General Manager Carrie Rodman plans for the winery's viewing party include live music as well as food and drink specials based on the eclipse. There will be no cost to attend the event.

"A friend of ours actually told us a year ago we'd better start buying eclipse glasses now and planning for a big party, and then, last fall, I started following different eclipse groups on Facebook and realizing this is going to be huge," Rodman said in a recent interview.

Although the winery is still determining what exactly will be on it's drink menu on the day of the eclipse, there are currently plans to include a solar eclipse margarita.

"And then we'll have a special flavor of wine slushy that day because it's so much darker than usual," Rodman said.

For those looking to commemorate the viewing party, color-changing slushy cups and eclipse stickers will be available for purchase during the event.

In preparation for the large crowd the event could attract, the winery has designated about half of its roughly five-acre property for parking. The winery is also renting several portable restrooms for the day of the eclipse.

"I don't know what to expect for a crowd," Rodman said. "The weather is what makes me the most nervous because I just don't know."

On the day of the eclipse, the winery will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., giving visitors plenty of time to get settled before the eclipse becomes visible.

There will be live music at the event from 2-5 p.m., and music will be provided by guitarist Robert Westcott of Charleston who plays classic rock and other easy listening music, according to Rodman.

"He's one of my favorites, so I try to have him here as often as possible," Rodman said.

Rodman said she's been getting calls from people from all over the country who have been telling her that they plan on viewing the eclipse from the winery. This has included people from Wisconsin and Colorado.

"I have some local people asking about it, but by local, I mean Central Illinois in general. And we're getting calls and questions all the time," she said.

The winery has hosted several outdoor festivals in the past, and Rodman said that in addition to providing a large outdoor space, the winery is far enough away from the trees surrounding it that views of the eclipse won't be obstructed.

"We're pretty well know for being family friendly because of all the wide-open space," she said.

There will be some chairs available for those who would like to sit during the eclipse, and Rodman said attendees can also bring lawn chairs from home.

Rodman said that it "only makes sense" for the winery to host a viewing party for the eclipse because in addition to being located in the eclipse's path of totality, it's in an "interstate friendly" city.

"I know it's bringing in a lot of regular customers who already travel here, and it's definitely because it's close to the interstate," she said.

Rodman stressed that anyone coming to the winery to watch the eclipse should park on the winery's property and avoid disturbing nearby residences and other businesses in the area.

"My message was respect property and obey traffic laws," she said.

About 200 free pairs of eclipse glasses will be available for attendees at the winery on the day of the event, but Rodman recommends that anyone who plans on coming to the winery for the eclipse purchase their glasses beforehand. She also noted that eclipse glasses can be found at some of the gas stations in the area.

"I'm on the fence if it's too many or not enough," Rodman said. "I'd hate to promise anybody anything."

The city has been giving away free eclipse glasses at Effingham City Hall, but Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said there aren't any left there.

"We had over 2,000 glasses, and we gave all of those away as of last week," Thoele said. "They went quickly."

Thoele said Effingham Public Library still has some glasses available for residents who would like them, and Illinois State Rep. Adam Niemerg announced last week that his office, in partnership with the Illinois Optometric Association, is also giving away free eclipse glasses. Niemerg said anyone from his district, House District 102, who would like glasses should contact his Teutopolis office at 217-813-6036 or online at RepNiemerg.com to set up a time to pick them up by April 5.

"I am happy to work with the Illinois Optometric Association to get these safety glasses to as many people as possible at no charge," Niemerg said in a recent press release. "These glasses are free to promote eye safety of Illinoisans. If you would like to have a pair for yourself and your family, please contact my office in Teutopolis."

In August of 2017, a partial solar eclipse was briefly visible in Effingham, and Thoele said the city wasn't prepared for just how many people it would bring to the area. She said she and other city officials have been working to avoid being overwhelmed again when the upcoming eclipse takes place.

"I definitely think it's going to have a positive impact on our community and really any community along the path, especially along the path of totality," Thoele said. "I think we learned in 2017 that this is a big deal and that people will travel for the eclipse."

Thoele said her office is already receiving calls from people asking where they should stay while visiting the area and where they should view the eclipse. She also warned that I-57 will likely be "super packed" around the time of the eclipse.

"Most of our hotels are sold out. We know just from people contacting us personally through the office that people are traveling into Effingham," Thoele said. "The roads are going to be busy. I think our restaurants are going to be busy."

In preparation for the influx of travelers, Thoele said restaurants in the area are making sure that they will be fully staffed on the day of the eclipse.

"I do think that everyone is better prepared this year," she said. "Make sure you are gassed up, and you have food and snacks with you. I think we will see even more people."

Additionally, Thoele said the Illinois Department of Transportation is going to try to minimize lane closures around the time of the eclipse to help keep traffic flowing.

Anyone looking for more information about the different events going on in Effingham on the day of the eclipse can go to Visit Effingham's eclipse page on its website at visiteffinghamil.com/2024-eclipse/.

