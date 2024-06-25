Tuscaloosa Public Library to temporarily close main branch for renovations

The Tuscaloosa Public Library will temporarily close its main branch next month as the library undergoes renovations.

Library officials say the main branch at 1801 Jack Warner Parkway will be closed to the public for improvements from July 1 to July 10. Improvements will include a new roof, HVAC system, LED lighting and an upgraded circulation department featuring self-checkout and return stations.

The library will re-open July 11.

These improvements were made possible due to a $2.4 million grant from the city of Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa County and the city of Northport.

Jennifer Pearson, Tuscaloosa Public Library executive director, previously said these improvements will enhance the libary experience.

June 10 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Construction workers replace ceiling tiles and upgrade the HVAC system at the Tuscaloosa Public Library. Second floor book shelves are sheathed in plastic as worker hang new ceiling tiles after the leaky roof was repaired.

According to a news release, although the interior of the building will be closed, patrons will still be allowed to return materials to the main branch book drop. Staff will also continue to process eCard applications for digital resource access.

During the closure, the Weaver Bolden Branch, 2522 Lanier Ave., will remain open, excluding the Fourth of July holiday, July 4-5.

June 10 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Construction workers replace ceiling tiles and upgrade the HVAC system at the Tuscaloosa Public Library. A new HVAC system will increase heating and cooling efficiency and will allow climate control in various sections of the library instead of only having one control for the entire building.

Tuscaloosa Public Library resources can also be accessed through the Vending Libraries at the Faucett Brothers Activity Center and Northport City Hall.

According to its website, the Tuscaloosa Public Library serves 192,000 residents in Tuscaloosa County, plus students attending the University of Alabama, Shelton State Community College and Stillman College.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

