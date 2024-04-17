Tuscaloosa police search for driver who struck, injured two women

Police are searching for a driver who struck and injured two women Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the hit-and-run occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Culver Road.

The women had been at a nightclub and were crossing to the parking area when they were struck by a speeding driver. The driver then continued west on Culver Road without stopping, Taylor said.

A witness performed CPR on one of the victims before both were taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center. One woman remained hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit are searching for the driver. Officers believe the vehicle could be a dark gray or black Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger. The car likely has front-end damage as well as damage to the hood and/or windshield.

