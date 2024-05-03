Tuscaloosa police release name of fatal shooting victim; arrest made

Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that killed a 28-year-old woman.

Brunesha Renee McIntosh, 28, was killed during the shooting, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

At around 3 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a traffic crash in an area near 15th Street and Interstate 359. Kennedy said officers found a woman dead inside the vehicle and they determined that she had been shot.

After an investigation, a suspect was developed. Kennedy said Ladarious Jaquan Bullock, 25, is in police custody outside of Tuscaloosa County. Warrants have been obtained for Bullock on a capital murder charge.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation/argument.

No further information was provided and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa police release name of woman shot to death near interstate