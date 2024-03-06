Tuscaloosa County voters favor incumbents in Super Tuesday results
On a no-surprises Super Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County, a slightly better than average turnout leaned heavily on incumbents and front-runners.
In Tuscaloosa County's unofficial results, President Joe Biden got 6,150 votes (92.13%) for the Democratic nomination, while Donald Trump drew 14,928 (83.16%) on the Republican side. His closest rival, Nikki Haley, got 2,469 votes (13.7%).
Incumbent Margaria Hamner Bobo easily won the Republican circuit clerk nomination, with 9,639 votes (59.03%), over Beth Lucas (3,678; 22.52%) and Kelly Swanson Jones (3,013; 18.45%). Bobo will face Democrat Sonya McKinstry in the Nov. 5 general election.
Incumbent 7th Congressional District U.S. Representative Terri Sewell drew 4,470 votes (96.38%) over sole Democratic opponent Chris Davis. The Republican vote for that seat went 3,908 (61.56%) for Christian Horn, over Robin Litaker, with 2,440 (38.44%).
“Overall, we ended up with a 16.43% voter turnout,” said Probate Judge Rob Robertson. That’s slightly higher than the county average for a primary, he said but added redistricting complexities, plus a misty rain falling most of the hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. probably cut into the turnout.
“… I sure wanted to get in there at 20%,” he said.
Out of Tuscaloosa County’s 150,732 registered voters, 24,765 showed Tuesday, with 60 of 61 precincts counted by about 10:15 Tuesday night, at the Beasor Walker Law Center. Voting the Democratic ballot were 6,740 (27.22%); voting Republican were 17,995 (72.66%).
“The only thing that remains is counting provisionals, which will be complete in seven to eight days’ time,” Robertson said.
Reach Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Super Tuesday voting favors incumbents in Tuscaloosa County