Tuscaloosa County voters favor incumbents in Super Tuesday results

On a no-surprises Super Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County, a slightly better than average turnout leaned heavily on incumbents and front-runners.

In Tuscaloosa County's unofficial results, President Joe Biden got 6,150 votes (92.13%) for the Democratic nomination, while Donald Trump drew 14,928 (83.16%) on the Republican side. His closest rival, Nikki Haley, got 2,469 votes (13.7%).

Mar 5, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Camisha Thomas-Shabazz collects the ballots from poll workers as they arrive at the Beasor B. Walker Law Enforcement Center in Tuscaloosa. Elections officials gathered at that location to examine, verify, and post the returns from Tuscaloosa County’s voting precincts.

Incumbent Margaria Hamner Bobo easily won the Republican circuit clerk nomination, with 9,639 votes (59.03%), over Beth Lucas (3,678; 22.52%) and Kelly Swanson Jones (3,013; 18.45%). Bobo will face Democrat Sonya McKinstry in the Nov. 5 general election.

Incumbent 7th Congressional District U.S. Representative Terri Sewell drew 4,470 votes (96.38%) over sole Democratic opponent Chris Davis. The Republican vote for that seat went 3,908 (61.56%) for Christian Horn, over Robin Litaker, with 2,440 (38.44%).

“Overall, we ended up with a 16.43% voter turnout,” said Probate Judge Rob Robertson. That’s slightly higher than the county average for a primary, he said but added redistricting complexities, plus a misty rain falling most of the hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. probably cut into the turnout.

Mar 5, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Elections officials examine, verify, and post the returns from Tuscaloosa County’s voting precincts at the Beasor B. Walker Law Enforcement Complex in Tuscaloosa. Probate Clerk Tara Scott places the envelopes for the Democratic Party, Republican Party, and Media on a table from each voting precinct.

“… I sure wanted to get in there at 20%,” he said.

Out of Tuscaloosa County’s 150,732 registered voters, 24,765 showed Tuesday, with 60 of 61 precincts counted by about 10:15 Tuesday night, at the Beasor Walker Law Center. Voting the Democratic ballot were 6,740 (27.22%); voting Republican were 17,995 (72.66%).

“The only thing that remains is counting provisionals, which will be complete in seven to eight days’ time,” Robertson said.

