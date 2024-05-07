Tuscaloosa County Jail inmates moved to temporary facility as renovations begin

A temporary facility has been installed outside of the Tuscaloosa County Jail as the jail undergoes a renovation.

The old metro section of the jail is being torn down to make way for a larger facility with a medical and psychiatric division, said Investigator Jessica McDaniel, a spokeswoman with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

"We're still in the demolition process and once that process is complete we'll start the new build phase. That phase will take 18 to 24 months for the new facility," McDaniel said.

Mar 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; A new temporary jail facility has opened at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on 16th Street between 26th and 27th avenue across from the jail while renovation work is being done.

While construction is in progress, some inmates have been moved to a temporary facility across the street from the main jail, which is at 1600 26thAve. The temporary facility consists of portable units surrounded by wire fencing, cameras and other security measures.

Right now, the temporary facility houses female inmates and low-level offenders. These inmates will remain in the temporary facility until the renovation is complete.

McDaniel said the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office chose to build the temporary jail option as opposed to housing the inmates at another location because it was the most cost-effective option.

Once complete, the new building will include a dedicated medical and psychiatry dorm. The facility will also provide more bed space and allow deputies to monitor inmates more efficiently.

The Tuscaloosa County Jail has been at 1600 26th Ave. since Feb. 15, 1995, according to the sheriff's office website. The jail handles prisoners for all jurisdictions in Tuscaloosa County.

The jail processes inmates, minimum and maximum security, for misdemeanor and felony arrests as issued by the courts.

A drug court and an identification and extradition unit are also at the jail.

