Tuscaloosa County High teacher arrested, accused of relationship with student

A teacher at Tuscaloosa County High School was arrested Monday after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Lorenza Freeman Jr., 25, has been charged with one count of being a school employee having sexual contact with a student younger than 19, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Freeman was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where his bail was set at $30,000.

On Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation into a reported sexual relationship between a current teacher and student at Tuscaloosa County High School, Kennedy said.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigates all sexual offenses within Tuscaloosa County.

Kennedy said the student will not be identified because of their age.

Keri Johnson, Tuscaloosa County School System superintendent, issued a statement to parents Monday, saying that Freeman has been placed on administrative leave.

The statement reads, in part:

"I wanted to make you aware of some upsetting news that you will likely hear about in news reports or on social media. Today, a member of the Tuscaloosa County High School faculty, Lorenza Freeman, was arrested and charged with an inappropriate relationship with a student," Johnson said.

"Mr. Freeman has been placed on administrative leave and will no longer be on the TCHS campus. Any further information regarding the charges against Mr. Freeman will come from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, as this is a law enforcement investigation," she said.

Johnson said the school system takes matters like this one seriously.

"The Tuscaloosa County School System has high expectations for all faculty and staff. We expect our employees to conduct themselves professionally and with honor. Please know that TCSS takes all reports of wrongdoing ― whether by staff or students — seriously. TCSS cooperates with law enforcement and works to ensure all matters are appropriately resolved. The safety and well-being of students is our No. 1 priority, at all times," Johnson said.

Johnson said that school counselors will be available to support TCHS students.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TCHS teacher charged with having sexual relationship with student