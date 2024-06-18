Tuscaloosa celebrates Juneteenth with parade and more

Dozens of people gathered June 15 in Tuscaloosa for a celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.

A parade, Tuscaloosa branch of the NAACP, began at Westlawn Middle School, 1715 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and concluded at Shelton State Community College's C.A. Fredd Campus, 3401 MLK Jr. Blvd.

June 15 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The annual Juneteenth Parade moves down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa Saturday. The Juneteenth celebrations mark June 19, 1865, the day General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and the liberation of slavery.

The parade featured floats, marching bands, dance teams and more.

After the parade, a cookout was held at Palmore Park, 3701 Fosters Ferry Road. The cookout included live performances, food trucks, local vendors and more.

June 15 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The annual Juneteenth Parade moves down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa Saturday. The Juneteenth celebrations mark June 19, 1865, the day General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and the liberation of slavery.

On June 19, Samory Pruitt, vice president for community affairs at the University of Alabama, was presented with the 2024 NAACP Living Legend, at a luncheon noon at the Shelton State Community College's Martin Campus.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the United States. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, and was declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021.

State, federal and Tuscaloosa area government offices were closed June 19 in recognition of the holiday.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: A festive Juneteenth: Tuscaloosa celebrates holiday with parade