Turtle Mountain receives nearly $12.8 million to replace water lines

May 21—GRAND FORKS — Eight water infrastructure projects for North Dakota tribes have received funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the 2024 fiscal year. The funding, which totals $27,447,361, comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a press release from Sen. Kevin Cramer's office said. Cramer, R-N.D., played a part in negotiating the law.

Among the awardees was the Turtle Mountain Public Utility Commission, which received $12,789,040 to replace undersized raw water collection lines from Thome and Rolette Wellfields to the water treatment plant.

The Garrison Diversion Unit, which diverts water from Lake Sakakawea, received nearly $9.9 million for several differing projects: $3,257,758 for the third phase of a project in Fort Yates to replace asbestos cement pipe with high-density polyethylene pipe (HDPE) and other materials, as well as $1,700,000 to replace deteriorated buried power lines; $2,858,688 to replace a 370,000-gallon, high bolted stainless-steel tank and $1,556,875 to rehabilitate a chemical feed building and sidewalk upgrade at the Standing Rock Rural Water Treatment Plant and $500,000 to install three master meter vaults and upgrade supervisory control and data acquisition at two control vaults at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, the release said.

Fort Berthold Rural Water Treatment Plant also received $3,247,000 to replace eight Lake Sakakawea intake screens to discourage mussel attachment and the White Shield Community received $1,538,000 to install around 158 water meters on existing water service connections, the release said.

"From improving water intake systems to rebuilding storage tanks, updating rural and tribal water infrastructure across North Dakota is essential," Cramer said. "It's good to see these much-needed projects awarded, and I look forward to their completion."